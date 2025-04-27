Hopefully American universities find the backbone against the Trumps Assault on Education | American universities





The worried Americans of their country slip into authoritarianism found some comfort last week on what seems to be an increasing decline in American universities against the aggression of Donald Trumps against higher education.

After a dam of orders, requests and freezing of billions of federal funds for research aroused an mainly wise response from university leaders, some begin to set up a more muscular defense of academic freedom. A statement denounced the unprecedented Trump administrations on the government and political interference have been signed by more than 400 university presidents, and the list is growing. Another, signed by more than 100 former university leaders, called for a coalition of local leaders, students, unions and communities, through the affiliation of parties, to work against authoritarianism.

And Harvard became the first university to continue the administration for its threats to reduce $ 9 billion in federal funding if it does not comply with a set of extreme demands to combat alleged anti-Semitism, requires that the president of Alan Garber University labeled illegal and beyond the authority of governments. The legal action has followed several other higher education associations and organizations representing professors, including one by the American Association of University Professors contesting the revocation of student visa administrations and the detention of several international students, that 86 universities joined the Memoirs of Amicus.

But Trump was not intimidated, continuing his assault for several weeks against the universities he accused of being dominated by Marxist and madmen. Making campaign threats, he published a new set of executive actions on Wednesday targeting the diversity initiatives of the campus and seeking to revise the accreditation system which has long been a quality control over higher education. And despite the information according to which the White House had made openings in Harvard to restart its requirements on the openings that the school rejected its tone suggested otherwise in a social rant of truth in which it qualified the École de la Ivy League a threat to democracy and an anti -Semite, very left, just like the others, the students being accepted by everyone who want to tear our country.

But even if the universities reposition themselves as defenders of a free and independent investigation, many intensify their measures to suppress the pro-Palestinian speech, emitting a wave of warnings and sanctions intended to avoid a repetition of mass protest camps which crossed the American campuses a year ago.

A protest against the far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Yale. Photography: Michelle McLoughlin / Reuters

These measures, against the protests and criticisms of Israel in classrooms and other university circles, echo some of the requests made by the administration of various universities. While the government went much more demanding, for example, the abolition of entire university services of the views of students in control and audit of students and teachers took other measures criticized by teachers, students and experts in freedom as draconian repression of legitimate political discourse.

This week, the University of Yale revoked the recognition of a group of students who presented tents on the campus on Tuesday to protest a conference of Israel, the Minister of Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, while the University of Columbia, which largely capitulated the applicants of protests Trump, warned the protests of the students.

At Tulane University of New Orleans, seven students face disciplinary measures for their participation during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside campus (the University maintains that the demonstration was organized by a group of students it had prohibited). In Columbia, two Palestinian militant students were responsible for discriminatory harassment on what the University thinks they are their role in the publication of an editorial in the University Journal, and two Instagram publications, calling for restrictions on the admission of former Israeli soldiers at the university.

At the University of Indiana, a professor of Germanic studies became the first academic to be the subject of a investigation under a new law of the State obliging intellectual diversity after a student accused him of pro-Palestinian speeches in class. And in Michigan, the FBI and the local authorities made a descent into the houses of several pro-Palestinian students on Wednesday, confiscating electronics and briefly holding two students, as part of a state investigation into a series of alleged vandalism incidents, especially at the home of the University of Michigans Regent. Although the University does not seem to be directly involved in the operation, the militant students noted that the raids had followed its repeated targeting of pro-Palestine activists through layoffs, disciplinary measures and criminal proceedings.

In order to give meaning to freedom of expression, academic freedom, equality of rights and the pursuit of truth and justice, universities must make drastic modifications to their conduct in the past year and a half, said Tori Porell, a lawyer for Palestine Legal, who has represented many students confronted with disciplinary actions of universities and received more than 2,000 requests for universities. This driving endangered as well as their students and their teachers. If universities are seriously up to Trump and put their words into action, they will offer significant protection to their students, teachers and staff.

A demonstration on the campus at Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photography: Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty Images

Until now, the Trump administration has not shown any sign that it intended to slow its attack on universities, the Department of Education warns 60 institutions that they are the subject of an investigation into an alleged anti -Semitism. But the Harvard trial, and the first efforts for a unified response, prepared the land in terms of becoming a prolonged battle.

I think that now that we have seen Harvard get up and repel the unjustified intrusion of the government, who saw much more of this advance, said Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities, who coordinated the collective response of university presidents to administrative actions.

The defenders of academic freedom who had previously criticized universities for a low response to intimidation administrations welcomed the pursuit of Harvards, but called on schools to take advantage of the possibility of showing a more coherent defense of freedom of expression and academic freedom.

This judicial challenge is a necessary defense of institutional autonomy and the first amendment, said Tyler Coward, the main adviser for government affairs to the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), noting that the group had long criticized Harvard's commitment to freedom of expression, for example after the fact that the university adopted a controversial definition of anti -Semitism.

We hope that this moment marks a turning point in a model of application of civil rights which allows the Department of the Government and to that which protects freedom of expression, academic freedom and regular procedure.

But while students, professors and defenders across the country have expressed hope that certain university leaders were starting to develop a spine, they noted that it was students and teachers who led the charge and assembly of the pressure that forced university leaders to act.

Workers and unions, teachers, students, staff lead and develop the fight in the way of reacting to the Trump administration, and dragged universities with us, slowly, Todd Wolfson, the president of the AAUP, who led the teachers to organize efforts on many campuses and filed four distinct proceedings against the administration against the universities.

Wolfson noted that teachers continue to be critical of how universities manage campus affairs, including pro-Palestinian speech, as well as their commitment to the Trump administration.

But nevertheless, attacks against the university at the moment are not launched by the administrations of these universities, they are initiated by the federal government, he said. And we must therefore regroup, where it is possible, with our administrations to retaliate.

