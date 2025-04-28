The border Czar maintains “no American child citizen has been expelled” in the incident of a moved girl in Honduras with the mother





The border of the Trump administration, Tsar Tom Homan, argued on Sunday that a “regular procedure” had been applied when a two -year -old child who is an American citizen was moved to Honduras with his mother, who was expelled.

The judge of the Federal Court of Louisiana, Terry Doughty, wrote in an order on Friday that there was “a strong suspicion that the government had just expelled an American citizen without a significant process”, after the shipment of 2 years was sent to Honduras with his mother and his 11 -year -old sister.

But Homan said that “the judge was a regular procedure”, adding “Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan” that the two -year -old mother “had a regular procedure for the expenses of the major taxpayers and was ordered by an immigration judge after these hearings, she therefore had a regular procedure”.

Doughty, who was appointed by President Trump during his first mandate, sought to organize a telephone call with the mother of the two -year -old child on Friday, but the lawyers of the Ministry of Justice informed him that an appeal with the mother of the child would not be possible, according to legal documents. Meanwhile, the two -year -old father tried to ask the court to temporarily transfer the child's legal custody to an American citizen.

When asked by Brennan to him on the deadline and the authorized process, Homan reiterated that there was “a regular procedure”.

“The two -year -old child went with the mother. The mother signed the newspaper, saying:” I want my two -year -old child to accompany me “, said Homan. “This is the decision of a parent, it is not a government decision.”

According to court documents, the two-year-old man are among the three children of American citizens who were expelled with their mothers from the United States in Honduras. Homan challenged the characterization, saying “we do not get out of citizens”, while adding this in these cases “, the mother chose to take the children with her”.

“It's parenthood 101,” said Homan. “You can decide to take this child with you, or you can decide to leave a child here with a parent or another spouse.”

Among the expelled children, there was a four -year -old child with stadium cancer, said defenders. The “Tsar border” said that he was not aware of this specific case. Homan argued that when someone illegally enters the country and chooses to have a child, automatically granting the child American citizenship, “it is on you, it is not on this administration”.

“Having an American citizen child after entering this country is not a free prison card,” said Homan. He added that it does not make people “out of our laws”.

The development comes as the Trump administration has carried out rapid deportations as it pursues an aggressive repression of illegal immigration. The movements sometimes led to several judicial battles, especially in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a national Salvadoran who lived in Maryland that the Ministry of Justice admitted was wrongly among a group of men expelled to a prison in El Salinor last month.

More than 230 men, mainly Venezuelans, were expelled on March 15 at the El Salvador, or CECOT terrorism confinement center, or CECOT, although the American district judge James Boasberg in Washington, DC, ordered that the planes be returned. The Trump administration says that it can withdraw immigrants under the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798, which was previously used in wartime. The case has made its way to the Supreme Court, which first judged that deportations could continue as long as they received regular procedure.

The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the new deportations of a detention center in Texas under the law on extraterrestrial enemies.

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

