DEA says that 114 immigrants in the United States illegally arrested in Colorado RaidExBulletin





This screenshot of a video published on X by the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Encompement Administration shows agents of the police who made a descent into a nightclub in Colorado Springs. Administration of the application of Rocky Mountain Division Hide Legend

Toggle legend administration of the application of drugs division rocky mountain

The Drug Enfurcement Administration indicates that a raid carried out with other organizations for applying the law of Colorado Springs led Sunday to the capture of more than 100 immigrants who are illegally in the United States.

The DEA Rocky Mountain division said in a position on X that 114 immigrants had been arrested and placed “on buses for processing and probably possible”.

The DEA declared in a separate position earlier during the day than “the multi-agencies' application operation” in an “underground nightclub” on Sunday had also led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

The raid seems to be one of the largest arrests of a day of people without legal status since Trump was inaugurated in January, with the promise to carry out mass deportations.

A video published online by the DEA showed an agent disparaging through a glass window on the front of the building before people start to sink out of the front door, where the authorities responsible for the application of laws awaited. The officers, some of whom had firearms shot, shouted customers to stop and descend. Many have put their hands or put themselves on the ground.

The agency said it had given several warnings urging people inside before the raid. More than 200 people were in the club, authorities said, and arrests started around 3:45 a.m. local time.

Prosecutor General Pam Bondi said the club was “frequented by TDA and MS-13 terrorists”. It is probably a reference to Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang which was the target of the deportations of the Trump administration in the United States

NPR could not immediately verify the legal status of those arrested and if there is evidence of belonging to a gang.

Bondi said that two people had also been arrested for existing mandates and that the authorities seized “cocaine, methamphetamine and pink cocaine”.

In a video published online by Denver7 News, the special agent DEA in charge Jonathan Pullen said that “what was happening inside was significant drug trafficking, prostitution, crimes of violence, we have grasped a certain number of firearms.”

Pullen added that there were more than a dozen members of the service in active service in the club is as customers, as armed security guards.

