American farmers are preparing for the crisis in the midst of pricing uncertaintyExBulletin

Lauren Frayer, host:

It has been about two weeks since President Trump announced his 90 -day break on high import taxes on most American business partners, while increasing prices with China. All this in both directions triggers anxiety among American farmers, and this comes at a particularly delicate moment. Many were already losing money and certain commercial wars of fear can lead to the worst agricultural crisis in almost half a century. Frank Morris reports from the KCUR member station.

(Soundbite of Start tractor)

Frank Morris, Byline: On the farm of Glenn Brunkow in the east of Kansas, it is time to shear sheep and plant soy. Brunkow's cattle are lucrative this year, but the long hours he will devote to corn and soybeans who will probably cost him money.

Glenn Brunkow: It's a fairly difficult period, to be honest. It is about as dark as I saw it for agricultural production. Nothing seems that it will earn money right now.

Morris: This is mainly because everything Brunkow has to buy to stay in business has crossed the roof, but the prices of cultures are low. About a third of Kansas farmers operated in red. Brunkow supports President Trump's efforts to rebalance world trade, but he fears that farmers are there.

Brunkow: We are already stressed, and that does not help.

Morris: In recent years, China has bought between $ 25 and $ 42 billion in American, corn, meat and other agricultural products every year. The trade war will probably close this. In the meantime, Trump's import taxes are turbocharged inflation on agricultural equipment.

Brunkow: It means that we stand on things. We rely things instead of exchanging them and we simply content what we have.

Morris: But the feeling, a few kilometers away at the Kanequip dealership in Wamego, Kansas, the director of the Doug Meinhardt parts program says that large tractors are generally assembled at the national level. But most tractors of his fate are imported.

Doug Meinhardt: All small tractors are made abroad. Medium -sized tractors are made, you know, in Europe. All the little ones are made in Asia, and all of this will have prices.

Morris: Meinhardt claims that the crisis of the 1980s farm triggered it in the tractors industry, consolidating production under a handful of global companies with global supply chains. At the time, the costs of exploitation of the sky and the low prices of cultures – the kind of thing that is now happening – has led thousands of us, farmers.

Meinhardt: I mean, many manufacturers of equipment and dealers also made their doors in the 80s, and this could happen again.

Morris: A feeling of feeling sweeps through the country of the farm this spring.

Meinhardt: There are a whole bunch of things that happen at the same time, and none of them are good.

Morris: Vance Ehmke Farms A Terrien in western Kansas, where his ancestors became familiar in 1885.

(Soundbite of Rooster Crowing)

Morris: He clashes Trump's suggestion that farmers are expected to sell much more food in the United States.

Vance Ehmke: Each year, here in Kansas, we grow, say, 400 million bushels of wheat. Half of this must be exported. Period. I cannot eat two breads of bread per day. It will not work. We were able to export this.

Morris: Farmers have therefore spent decades cultivating relations with foreign buyers. Ehmke says Trump upset this lucrative system and treats darling customers as if they were Old West bandits at Dodge City nearby.

V EHMKE: We have very good customers in China, Canada, Australia. We tell them, gets out of the hell of Dodge. Take your business and go elsewhere.

Morris: Leaving American farmers with an overabundance of unwavering food and mounting invoices. Louise Ehmke, the 53 -year -old Vance wife, retains books on this 14,000 acres farm. She says that Trump's whip prices are blurring her business plans.

Louise Ehmke: Oh, it is not the land of man or no woman's land. I mean, anyway, whatever-where are we going and where are we going to end is the concern.

Morris: The last time he was in office, Trump plunged into the treasure, spending 23 billion dollars to compensate farmers for damage caused by a much smaller trade war. Trump has promised more than the same time this time, but many farmers say they prefer to depend on the open markets than another bailout of the Trump administration.

For NPR news, I am Frank Morris.

(Soundbite of Blaze Foley Song, “Livin 'in the Woods in a Tree”)

