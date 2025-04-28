While the deadline for actual identification is approaching, there are “circumvention solutions”, say the experts





The deadline for us travelers to obtain a real identity document is fast approaching and those who do not may not be able to board theft in the United States

Thereal’s identity card is a driving license card or an optional status identification card and the driver license agency and marked with a star.

The good news: there are other forms of identification that American travelers can use as a valid American passport, a passport card, a permanent resident card or certain trusted travel cards of the Department of Homeland Security if they cannot obtain a real identity document on the deadline, May 7.

“There are bypass solutions that people can use,” said John Breyalt, a travel expert at the National Consumers League, a consumer defense group. “Most people already have the ability to travel, whether they have a real identity document or not.”

About 19% of travelers do not yet have the type of identification in accordance with ID, according to the transportation data Security Administration on Thursday.

Passengers arriving at the airport without an acceptable identity card “can expect delays, according to the TSA.

Even passengers who have a real identity card or another acceptable identity document should aim to be at the airport at least 1 hour before their flight, due to probable delays in airport security lines as the application begins, said Breyalt.

What is the real identification law?

Congress adopted Real ID Act in 2005. The law established minimum security standards for driving licenses and state identity cards.

The federal government will force the Americans who access federal installations to have a real identity document from May 7. This includes travelers who go through the security checks of the ISD airport and the business planes of the board of directors, even for domestic flights.

The rule applies to all passengers of airlines aged 18 and over, including TSA Precheck members.

How to get around the actual identification rule

Travelers can bypass the requirement to present a real identity card if they have other types of approved identification.

The experts said that the most common among them are as follows: a passport or a passport card; a world entry card; An improved driving license issued by Washington's state, Michigan, Minnesota, New York or Vermont; or a permanent resident card, also known as the green card.

Here is a list of all acceptable alternatives, according to the TSA:

Improved driver license issued by the state. Passports. Passport Carddeartment of Homeland Security, issued by travel cards (World Entrance, Nexus, Sentri, Fast) US Department of Defense ID, including IDS issued to the dependent of the Nation / Indian Card displayed Tribal Affected Tribal Amélienne with charges. License or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada Cardtransportation Worker Identification Credentialu.s. Employment authorization card for citizenship and immigration services (I-766) Mercité Mariner Credentialveteran Health Identification Card (Vic) 'Get that real id' '

It can be a little more risky to travel with another document such as a passport for domestic flights, said Sally French, a travel expert at Nerdwallet.

“A passport is much more complicated to replace than a driving license, and it's more expensive,” said French. “Get this real identity document.”

A traditional passport book costs $ 130 to renew. Real identification costs vary depending on the state but are generally less expensive, experts said. They are generally not more expensive than a standard driving license.

For example, in California, it costs $ 45 to renew a standard driving license or $ 39 to renew a regular identity card; In Virginia, there are real identification fees of $ 10, plus driving license fees, usually $ 32.

Desperate travelers can also play by presenting themselves at the airport without a real form of identification in accordance with ID on May 7 and beyond, and hope that the airport agents show a certain pity, said French.

It is a “much longer screening” process and is not guaranteed, said French. It's a “Mary's hail,” she said.

