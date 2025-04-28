The request for demand fueled by Trump prices strikes American ports and air freight





Donald prevails over the trade war with Beijing begins to affect the wider American economy while operators of the container ports and air freight managers report a clear drop in the goods transported from China.

Logistics groups have said that container reservations in the United States have come great since the introduction of 145% tariffs on Chinese imports to the United States.

The port of Los Angeles, the main entrance route for goods from China, expects arrivals planned during the week from May 4, to a third less than a year earlier, while air managers also reported net falls in reservations.

The reservations for shipping containers of 20 standard China in the United States were 45% lower than one year earlier in mid-April, according to the latest available data from the container monitoring service.

John Denton, secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce, said that the upheaval in the United States of China-States reflected that merchants were making decisions taking the road while waiting for Washington and Beijing to reach an agreement to lower the prices.

A survey of members of the ICC has conducted in more than 60 countries after the announcement of the day of the liberation day on April 2 showed expectations that the trade would be permanently impact, regardless of the result of future negotiations.

The cost of access to the US market would be the highest since the 1930s, Dénton said. Referring to the reference rate for all countries, he said that there was almost an acceptance that 10% will be the minimum charge to access the American market, whatever the other uncertainties.

Washington and Beijing have shown start signs to feel the effects with the two parties announcing certain price exemptions this week on important products for their respective savings and Trump predicting that the 145% rate would decrease considerably. However, China said on Friday that it was not in talks with the United States.

While the first expeditions of containers from China to face prices should be completed in the United States in the coming week, freight operators said that supply chains were deployed.

Nathan Strang, director of Freight Ocean at US LogisticsGroup Flexport, said companies have reserved products to ship goods from the anticipation of Washington and Beijing by granting an agreement to mitigate the withdrawals.

American importers are looking to use stored stocks before importing new China stocks, logistics managers said. They also have actions in endorsed warehouses where stocks can be deductible from rights with taxes paid during withdrawal or diverting it from other neighboring countries such as Canada.

They are sitting on goods originally, seated on goods at destination, said Strang, warning that if an agreement was concluded to reduce the prices, the shipping rates would then jump strongly.

Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's largest shipping companies, said Chinese customers have canceled around 30% of its reservations outside China.

Ts Shiping, Ts Lines, the Taiwanese container navigation company in Hong Kong has suspended one of its services from the American West Coast in recent weeks. The request is not there, said a person in the group.

The drop in volumes of order has nourished land in Los Angeles, according to analysts of Sea-Intelligence shipping data, who reported an increase in virgin navigations, where expected ships from China were canceled.

Nearly 400,000 less containers are reserved on the roads of Asia in North America during the four weeks from May 5 as expected a decrease of 25% compared to the amount provided for the same period in early March, before the prices were imposed.

The port of Los Angeles alone awaits 20 virgin navigations in May, representing more than 250,000 containers compared to six in April.

This is a sharp drop in this week, when arrivals increased by 56% in annual sliding, a sign that importers were loading deliveries of other Southeast Asian manufacturing centers such as Cambodge and Vietnam who benefit from a 90-day break in prices.

Container prices reflected the change of supply chain, according to data from logistics card books, with a 15% increase in the price of a container of 40 feet in Vietnam, compared to a 27% drop in the main channels of the United States.

The rates of other Asian countries in the United States can continue to climb before the deadline for July prices, Judah Levine, research manager in Freightos, said.

Air volumes have also dropped sharply, according to the US Industry Association, Airfordarders Association, with its members' reservations in China, down approximately 30%.

Many members have just stopped receiving orders from China, said executive director Brandon Fried. It also creates an effect on prices and reservation rates while traders reacted to each news of the White House.

The industry should still be struck by an American decision to close its minimis scheme which has enabled the goods assessed at less than $ 800 without a rate, an important route for electronic commercial retailers such as Shein and TEMU. Chinese products should lose exemption from May 2.

Lavinia Lau, commercial director of Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific, whose air cargo activities contribute approximately a quarter of his income, said that he expected to soften demand between China and the United States due to the prices and minimis rule changes.

The freight transfer of Hong Kong Easyway Air Freight said that China's affairs in the United States dropped by around 50% following pricing increases.

The managers of electronic commerce noted the request for freight. Wang Xin, head of the Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association, said: We see significantly fewer requests for price quotes with regard to air freight shipments.

Even if the storage and reorientation of the supply chain have helped to buffer consumers of net falls in freight volumes, carriers and retailers begin to feel the effects of the slowdown in imports.

Knight-Swift Transportation, based in Arizona, one of the largest American trucking companies, warned against the volumes provided below, citing the uncertainty caused by the pricing threat.

The CEO, Adam Miller said that some of the group's largest customers expressed concern that the cost of prices would fuel lower volumes in May.

There are some who told us that, yes, they canceled orders or that they have stopped ordering, in particular in China, and fully understand how to adjust their supply chain to avoid cost, he said.

Retail consultants said the purchasing models reflected the three successive months of softening of consumer confidence.

John Shea, Managing Director of Momentum Commerce, who helps consumer companies to sell around $ 7 billion a year on Amazon, warned a double blow of the price increase and the drop in consumer spending.

Saw evidence that consumers are starting to exchange … while at the same prices relaunch, he said.

