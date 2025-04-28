



The Israeli spokesman seems to have accused Israel's “blood slander”, which Israel suggested that he aimed at the Palestinian workers of the Gaza.

Hamish Falconer, the Labor Party MP and British minister of the Middle East and North Africa, posted on Saturday Social Media Platform X as follows.

He added: “In accordance with Israel's responsibility for the recent strikes of Gaza's UN buildings, we must investigate all the attacks that murdered the original workers, take responsibility, and never happen again.”

A few hours later, Oren Marmorstein, spokesman for Israeli Foreign Ministry, shared the position of British minister.

He told the arm corner, “We advised that during the armed dispute, the British would investigate the investigation and responsibility measures in all cases where the civilian death was responsible. We hope that the level of responsibility will be consistent with Israel's responsibility.”

NEW MEE NEWSLETTER: Dispatching Jerusalem Israel-Insights and analysis of Palestine, and joined with Turkish and other MEE newsletters

Earlier this week, the Israeli army killed Marin Valev Marinov, a Bulgarian employee of the United Nations Project Service (UNOPS) last month, and caused a tank fire last month.

Marinov died of a UN compound on March 19 in Deir Al-Balah. Initially, the Israeli army claimed that the Israeli army did not attack this site, but after the investigation, the army admitted that the army killed Marinaov on Thursday.

The army said that the military misunderstood that the UN building contained “enemy beings”.

Falconer seemed to mention the case in his statement on Saturday.

More than 400 aid workers died in Gaza

According to the United Nations, Israel's attack killed more than 400 original workers from Gaza from October 7, 2023.

According to a guardian survey published in February, more than 1,000 medical staff were killed in Enclave, which was surrounded before January of this year.

The British Labor Party MP is surprised to be detained and deported from Israel.

Read more

The arm corner did not answer the request to withdraw the statement of wear stain.

This episode is the latest in a series of small spats between the British and the Israeli government.

Earlier this month, the Labor Party MP Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan yang refused to enter the occupied Palestinian territory for “evidence of” hatred “by Israeli authorities. This measure caused strong criticism of David Lammy.

Last month, the British aid workers, who died of Israeli drone strike in Gaza, hit the British government for rejecting the British government's disclosure of information on attacks collected by the Royal Air Force (RAF) spy plane.

James Kirby, a 47 -year -old British army rifle, worked for the world central kitchen in April when Israel was killed by Israel's target attack against three original congregation. He died with many other people, including the other two British Veterans.

Israel's Survey A 'White Wash'

The British Defense Ministry (MOD) said the Times has a video of a RAF spy plane flying up to find the prisoner of Israel on the strike. This mode refused to disclose the video by citing national security and defense exemptions.

The UK does not release a spy plane video related to the murder of the British aid workers in Gaza.

Read more

In an interview with The Times, I questioned why the KIRBY family did not get information about why it was shot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanahu insisted in April that the murder of British workers was “unintentional.” The Israeli army later dismissed two officers and disciplined two senior commander.

But the Kirby family condemned the military's investigation as “white wash” and demanded an independent investigation.

A MOD spokesman said last month that the Middle East child's surveillance flights on the go to go to go to go to the Middle East.

“The UK controls what information is delivered and only information related to the hostage structure is delivered to the Israeli authorities. We will only convey information that it will be used according to the international humanitarian law.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has died of 51,495 Palestinians after Hamas -led attacks on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Health Department said in a Saturday statement.

On March 18, after the ceasefire of Israel, at least 2,062 Palestinians were killed and 5,375 were injured.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/Israeli-official-accuses-UK-minister-blood-libel-over-Gaza-aid-worker-killings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos