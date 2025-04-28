At least 8 killed in the latest American air attacks against Yemens Capital, Saana | News





The latest American strikes have given the number of deaths in Yemen since mid-March to more than 220 people.

The United States military strikes on Yemens Capital, Sanaa, killed at least eight people and injured several others, report the media affiliated with Houth, while the United States has admitted to having made more than 800 attacks on Yemen targets since mid-March, bringing the total of people killed to more than 220 people.

The satellite news channel Al Masirah TV reported early on Monday that eight people had been killed in an American strike targeting the district of Bani al-Harith north of Yemens Capital, Sanaa.

The United States also struck the governors of Yemens Amran and Saada on Sunday evening, Houthi officials announced, and two people were reported in a previous attack on Sanaa.

Eight martyrs, including children and women, the channel reported after the attack which targeted the Thaqban area in Bani al-Harith.

A subsequent report of the station said that dozens were killed in the American bombing of Saada, where a detention center had been struck.

The latest American bombing raids increase the number of deaths of American strikes on Yemen to 228 people, according to a statement of Houthi announcements on the victims.

The US military said on Sunday that since March 15, it had reached more than 800 targets in Yemen and killed hundreds of rebel fighters.

These strikes killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and many Houthi leaders, the central command of American soldiers (Centcom), responsible for military operations in the Middle East, in a statement. Centcom also said that attacks on Yemen would continue and that the details of the American strikes would not be revealed to the public.

To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited the disclosure of details of our current or future operations, said Centcom.

We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but we will not reveal details on what we have done or what we will do, he added.

The United States did not comment on civilian victims of its intense bombing of Yemen, which began on March 15 and involved almost daily attacks.

American forces say they are targeting the Houthis because of the group attacks against the expedition to the Red Sea and Israel. The Houthis say they have launched their attacks on the bride in the Red Sea linked to Israel in retaliation against the War of Israel against Gaza.

On April 18, an American strike on Yemens Ras Isa Fuel Port killed at least 74 people and injured 171 others in the best known attack to date by the United States.

The increase in American attacks also occurs while President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to put pressure on Iran, the main supporter of the Houthis to accept a new agreement on his nuclear capacities.

The United States is leading strikes from its two aircraft carriers in the region, the USS Harry S Truman in the Red Sea and the USS Carl Vinson in Oman's sea.

The Houthi forces nevertheless continue to launch missiles in Israel and American Red Sea ships, as well as American military drones.

