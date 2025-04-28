The American army says its air campaign has reached more than 800 targets in Yemen





American forces reached more than 800 targets in Yemen in an ongoing air campaign that started six weeks ago against the Houthi militia, the US military announced on Sunday.

The army said that the strike objectives, called Operation Rough Rider, included several command and control installations, air defense systems, advanced weapon manufacturing facilities and advanced weapon storage locations.

Among the weapons and equipment in stocks struck by the Americans, there were missiles and ballistic and cruising drones, the types of weapons that the Houthis used against the Red Sea ships, said the army. The details have been described in an announcement published by the American central command, which oversees operations and military forces in the Middle East.

Congress officials say that the campaign has cost more than a billion dollars to date, on the basis of camera briefs that Pentagon officials gave the congress at the beginning of the month, just three weeks before the campaign. The New York Times reported in early April on the rapid rate of ammunition used in the campaign, a rate that aroused concerns among certain strategic American army planners.

The Houthis fired projectiles and launched drones in commercial and military ships of the Red Sea in solidarity with residents of Gaza and with Hamas, the militant group which controls it. They were attacked by Israel since Hamas made a deadly strike in southern Israel in October 2023 and took hostages.

On March 15, President Trump ordered the US military to start a continuous air campaign against the Houthis after the Biden administration carried out some strikes. Until Sunday, the American army had not publicly disclosed the number of objectives achieved in Rough Rider operation.

The announcement made no mention of civilian victims. Houthi officials say more than 100 civilians have been killed. The announcement of the central command said that the American strikes had killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and many Houthi leaders, including senior officials who oversee missile and drones operations.

The soldiers did not give the names of any Houthi leader killed.

Years before the American assault, a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia tried to bomb the Houthis in an air campaign that lasted almost six years. The Saudis did not achieve any objective when they kill many civilians, sometimes with bombs made in the United States.

Trumps Aids, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said the aim of the current campaign was to dissuade the Houthis from trying to knock on commercial navigation in the Red Sea. The announcement of the central command repeated this logic on Sunday, saying that the Rough Rider operation would further disintegrate Houthi capacities as long as they continue to hinder freedom of navigation.

However, only a fraction of global commercial navigation goes through the Red Sea. And American companies are much less on shipping routes than European companies.

The operational pace of the air campaign has been high. During briefings at the Congress at the start of the month, Pentagon officials said they used $ 200 million in ammunition in the first three weeks. Taking into account the costs of deploying staff and naval ships, the campaign cost US taxpayers more than a billion dollars during the first month, Congress officials said.

American military planners who map potential war scenarios with China in the Asia-Pacific region, including on a hypothetical Chinese military invasion of Taiwan, were concerned about the rate of use of ammunition.

Some of the same long -range precision weapons used against Houthis are considered essential by deterrents against China and, in the event of war, for use in the Pacific Theater. Officials fear that the US military will become American stocks in the Asia-Pacific region if the central command should be a rapid operational pace against the Houthis.

Some conservative thinkers of foreign policy have advised strikes in Yemen. The American curator is a publication that has taken a stand, arguing that the United States should avoid being militarily linked to the Middle East after decades of disastrous wars following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Discussions on the Yemen campaign were a central subject of at least two group cats in which the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, took part in the signal of the encrypted messaging application. He shared the operational details of the air strikes on March 15 in the two cats before the attacks. The New York Times reported on April 20 that one of the discussion groups included the wife of Mr. Hegseths, his brother and his personal lawyer.

Mr. Hegseth created this group. The other known group in which Mr. Hegseth shared the operational details was created by Mike Waltz, the national security adviser of the White House, who seems to have accidentally added the best editor of Atlantic magazine to the cat.

Signal is a commercial application for private messaging, and Pentagon security experts warn against its use.

Eric Schmitt contributed the reports.

