The Prime Minister of Greenland says that the island cannot be purchased and that we would not show respect





Lyngby, Denmark – The new Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens -Frederik Nielsen, said on Sunday that American statements on the Arctic Island rich in minerals were disrespectful and that Greenland will never be, never a property that can be bought by anyone.

Nielsen made these remarks in defiance of the interest of American president Donald Trump to take control of the strategic territory while Nielsen stood side by side with the Danish Prime Minister Put Frederiksen on the second day of an official three -day visit. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

“The United States talks were not respectful,” said Nielsen at a press conference at the Marienborg Prime Ministers' official residence in Lyngby, 12 kilometers (8 miles) north of Copenhagen.

The words used were not respectful. This is why we need in this situation, we have to stand together, he added.

Political parties in Greenland, which are looking towards a possible independence from Denmark for years, have recently agreed to form a new broad coalition government in the face of trumps in the territory.

The Groenlands government said that the three -day Nielsens visit, which began on Saturday, aimed at future cooperation between the two countries.

Denmark has the desire to invest in Greenland Society, and we have not only that for historical reasons. We also have it because we are part of the Commonwealth (the Danish) with each other, said Frederiksen.

We have of course the desire to continue to invest in Greenland, she added.

Nielsen should meet King Frederik X on Monday, before returning to Greenland with Frederik for a royal visit to the island.

Frederiksen and Nielsen were asked if a meeting between them and Trump was planned.

We still want to meet the American president, “said Frederiksen.” Of course, we want it. But I think we were very, very clear in the approach (Danish Commonwealths) of all the parts of the Kingdom of Denmark.

