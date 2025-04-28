The weakness of the US dollars creates an opportunity for the euro. Can it last?





The president won over the upheaval of the global trade system has sent tremors through long-time opinion that the United States is the source of the world's safest assets. It is created an opportunity for Europe.

The tumult of the market in which investors simultaneously sold the US dollar, American shares and the obligations of the US Treasury supported last week when Mr. Trump had awarded his threats to dismiss the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell, and the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent tried to reassure the foreign officials that the commercial transactions would be commercial transactions concluded.

But many European officials attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington last week were skeptical about the dissipation of uncertainty about Mr. Trumps' trade policy. They said that the unpredictable nature of the Trump administration approach to define politics would not be easily forgotten. Instead, they saw the potential to attract investors to European assets, from the euro to the bond market.

We see that our stability, our predictability and our respect for the rule of law is already a force, said Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner responsible for the economy of commercial blocks, in a discussion of IMF meetings on Wednesday. We already have a larger interest in investors for the assets denominated in euros.

The most complete indication that funds flow to Europe: since the beginning of April, the euro has won 5.4% compared to the dollar, exceeding $ 1.13, the highest level since 2021.

The question among decision -makers and investors is whether the recent Bond in the euro and other assets denominated in euros is simply a short -term rebalancing of portfolios which strongly favored the dollar or the start of a long -term trend in which the euro firmly encroaches the role of a dollar as a currency of the worlds.

A troubled past

There is a lot of enthusiasm for Europe, said Kristin J. Forbes, economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in an interview.

She said excitement about the Euro reminded her of the Currencys Foundation in 1999, when some political economists and decision -makers have raised the prospect of replacing the dollar. In its early years, the international use of euros exceeded the combined use of currencies it replaced.

But then the euro was affected by crises. Despite a monetary union of a dozen members, including Germany, the largest economy in Europe, the region has remained politically fragmented, undergoing confidence in money. The sovereign debt crisis in 2012, followed by a decade of ultra low interest rate, meant that the regions' obligations offered low yields.

The euro is now used by 20 member countries and represents approximately 20% of exchange reserves in the world's central banks, a figure that has barely moved in the past two decades. Thirty percent of world exports are billed in euros, while more than half are in dollars.

Speculations on the new dominant currencies should be taken with caution, said Ms. Forbes, but there is more momentum behind the euro.

It seems to have more legs because it is a combination of a stronger and more unified Europe, she said. At the same time, there are more problems that emerge with active workers in American dollars.

Improvements have been made to some of the questions that previously dissuaded foreign investors. Today, European bonds provide better returns, and investors agree that the European Central Bank will be the lender of the last resort, minimizing the risk that the economic problems of the countries could affect all the assets in euros.

Safer active

For investors, the new most promising development is the prospect of Germany issuing about 1 Billion of an additional public debt, known as BUNDS and considered as the safest assets in the euro.

For years, the strict fiscal conservatism of the Germanys has retained the offer from BUNDS. But last month, the Parliament changed the borrowing limits anchored in its constitution, the so-called braking of the debt, to allow the government to borrow hundreds of millions of euros to invest in the army and the infrastructure.

There are cheers in Europe due to the Germanys fiscal stimulus, said Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the IMF. And it adds something that is not tangible, but it is an important confidence.

The German debt request preceded any additional broadcast. During the recent market turmoil, group prices increased, lowering yields, a clear sign of interest in investors. At the same time, yields on US government obligations have evolved in the other direction. At the end of last week, the yield on the Bunds at 10 years old was 2.47%, reversing almost all the increase which followed the announcement of the recovery.

Investors also provide an increase in debt issued jointly by European governments, an idea that has been proposed to finance more military spending across the block. Economists have pointed out that this has previously occurred: the European Union has issued more than 600 billion euros in bonds to finance post-country recovery programs. But this loan faced a fierce opposition, and the Future show would also find it difficult to gain the support of all the Member States.

Although there has been confusion and frustration towards Mr. Trumps' trade policies, many European officials, including central bankers, stressed the need for Europe to seize this moment.

It will be a period of creativity and pragmatism, making things happen, Olli Rehn, the governor of the Finnish Central Bank, in a speech. I am very impatient of this period as a positive challenge, because we are very serious to strengthen common defense in Europe. Who, by the way, will need safe assets.

A long and hard road

Optimism develops on the role of the euro. Klaas Knot, the governor of the Dutch Central Bank, said that he had gone from agnostic to the international use of the euro to a prudent believer.

But he added that the external force of the euro is a reflection of internal force in Europe, and governments must go further to increase this force, he said in a discourse on the sidelines of meetings in Washington.

Managers must continue to deepen the single market which connects the blocks more than 448 million people and allow them to trade and make companies freely, said Knot. The legislators, he said, also had to build a single capital market which will allow money to more easily cross European borders. We still have a lot of work to do in Europe.

Alfred Kramer, director of the European IMF department, warned against the over-interpretation of the recent change towards the euro. A transition to European exceptionalism, he said, is still a long and hard drive.

The region, he said, needed many other structural changes that would allow a more dynamic commercial sector in which companies could reach larger markets and capital pools.

Many officials said it was more likely that the euro would be one of the many assets that become greater as investors reduce their dollar assets. In the past few weeks, for example, the price of gold has soaked, exceeding $ 3,300 per Troy, and the Swiss franc has also increased, winning almost 7% compared to the dollar this month.

I don't see everyone getting out of dollars out of dollars and suddenly moving to the euro suddenly; I think it's more a healthy diversification, said Ms. Forbes. But private investors abroad that have accumulated many American debt assets and are now watching the dollar refuse alternatives.

Europe, she added, is a natural place to diversify.

Melissa Eddy contributed Berlin reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/28/business/us-dollar-euro-trade-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos