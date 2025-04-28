Trends behind the American birth rate historically low





This week, the correspondent Jon Wertheim reported to Japan, the country of sons and daughters in decline.

Over the past 15 years, the Eastern Asian country has seen its population decrease, in a case of low birth rate and decrease in marriage rates.

Last year, more than two people died for each baby born in Japan, a net loss of nearly a million people.

60 minutes reported on the efforts of the Tokyo government to reverse this: shortened the work weeks for civil servants and an application of meetings at the city level, both initiatives aimed at encouraging people to marry and start families.

A young chef was elected to the Japanese parliament last year; His campaign was focused on the transformation of rural areas – where there has been a decrease in economic opportunities – in viable work and life environments for young families. She thinks that the revitalization of the campaign will help to alleviate the decline in the population.

Although these efforts are only the last attempts to solve demographic problems, previous attempts from the government have not had a significant impact on the country's fertility rate.

Wertheim told an additional 60 minutes that, in some respects, Japan is a “canary in a coal mine”.

“This is a real barometer of what a certain number of countries, included in the United States, will face in terms of demography in the coming decades and even centuries,” he said.

In fact, like Japan, the United States has seen its birth rate regularly decrease in the past 15 years.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the total fertility rate was 1.6 children per woman in the United States, or 1,626.5 births per 1,000 women.

This is an increase less than 1% compared to 2023 – a year which marked a low altitude, and well below the total fertility rate of 2.1 necessary to naturally maintain the population.

60 minutes in overtime were maintained with Dr. Thoại Ngô, President of the Department of Population and Family Health of the University of Columbia.

“The story of the Big Data of CDC data is that women under the age of 30 have fewer babies,” said Dr. Ngo.

“Pregnancy in adolescents has decreased and … [there’s] A macro-society change on how people appreciate family, work and personal realization to move forward. “”

Decompose the data

Recent CDC data show that the birth rate of adolescents between 15 and 19 has increased from 13.1 to 12.7, part of a long downward trend that started in the 1990s.

60 minutes in overtime also spoke with Dr. Karen Benjamin Guzzo, director of Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina.

Guzzo said the largest factor contributing to the drop in pregnancies in adolescents is the increased use of more efficient contraception.

“The United States has always had much higher rates of adolescent and unplanned pregnancies than other countries,” said Dr. Guzzo.

“It is a success … that people are able to avoid having births from the start, when they would say themselves:” It is not the right time for me. “”

But taking into account global trends, American women aged 20 to 29 also have fewer babies and can completely remove children.

Dr. Kenneth Mr. Johnson is a main demographer at Caney School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.

In an interview, Dr. Johnson said that discovering what is happening among this particular age group is the “big question” and that many factors are at stake.

He underlined a trend that could explain a part: many young women delay marriage, and a significant part of this group delays children.

And in these weddings, the time taken between marriage and childbirth is now longer than it has been historically.

“In a sense, it is simply pushing further,” he said 60 minutes from overtime.

And despite more women at the end of the thirties to have children, “that does not compensate for the drop in fertility in young women,” he said.

“What will appear is that many of these babies will just be completely lost. They will not be born.”

A fear of economic decline

The disturbing scenario of countries facing low birth rate is a small young population and a much larger elderly population.

In theory, a small, smaller population would not be able to contribute to the workforce, attend schools and universities, to pay goods and services, to pay taxes, to start businesses and to create economic growth at the level that the previous generation has done, because there would simply not be enough people to contribute to the same scale.

In this scenario, the institutions used with larger amounts of young people, such as hospitals, schools and businesses, would not have the number of patients, students and customers necessary to maintain growth. And this could create an economic decline and unemployment due to the reduction of demand.

Dr. Ken Johnson of the University of New Hampshire described a scenario feared by universities called “demographic cliff”.

“Right away, [the demographic cliff is] A great concern at the level of the university, because the number of young people decreases, “he said at overtime

Dr. Johnson explained that babies born in 2008, when the birth rate began to decline, is now 17 years old and has registered in college.

And the gap between the number of babies would have been born, on the basis of birth rates, and the actually born number has already started to widen.

“There will be 100,000 children less than there could have been the age of university students next year next year, and the gap will widen at 500.00 per year in three years and almost one million per year over ten years,” said Dr. Johnson.

Another concern is social security and care for the elderly, which undoubtedly requires a population of proportional young people to deal with the elderly.

“Young people pay tax into the system so that they can keep the [Social] Operational security system for the old generation, “said Dr. Thoại Ngô of Columbia University.

“But they are also young people [who] are supposed to take care of the older generation. “”

Trump Administration Hearing Proposals

The Trump administration listens to proposals that would encourage more people to have children.

Some of these ideas include financial incentives such as a “baby bonus” for new mothers and a tax credit for enlarged children that would reduce the tax burden of new families.

But Dr. Ngô thinks that cash incentives are unlikely to have a significant impact on the American fertility rate.

“I think global evidence is very clear: we cannot buy fertility,” he told an additional 60 minutes.

“Japan [has] invested so much in the past 40 years and their fertility [rate] is still at 1.2… South Korea [has] Invested $ 200 billion to increase fertility, and that did not work. Their total fertility rate is 0.7. “”

Dr. Karen Benjamin Guzzo of the University of North Carolina explained that the state of the economy and the hope of the future are stronger influences on potential parents.

“People really need to feel confident about the future … Having children is somehow an irreversible decision and it is a long-term decision”, “she said.

She said the Trump administration is expected to take a closer look at the resolution of childcare difficulties and expenses.

“We have childcare deserts in the United States where you cannot find affordable and accessible child care at a reasonable distance,” she said.

“”[If] You are in big cities … You speak like $ 1,400 per month in daycare and there is a waiting list of nine months.

“We don't have enough childcare infrastructure. This is where we should build.”

The Trump administration has also published an executive decree which aims to make IVF treatments more accessible to those who cannot afford it.

Dr. Thoại Ngô is optimistic that affordable IVF treatment would have an impact and allowed couples who want children to do it more easily.

“Lowering the cost of IVF is ideal for a couple who wants to have babies. And I think we have to do it fairly … all the couples who want [a] The baby should have access to this. “”

Find demographic solutions

Fertility rates and birth rates are useful indicators to understand where a population can go, but these statistics are only focused on births.

The change of population is also influenced by mortality, immigration, technological progress and many other social, economic and technological factors.

“Not everyone will love him, but … Immigration, technology and education can all help maintain the dynamic economy,” said Drthoại Ngô of Columbia University.

“The rise of AI [will] replace a lot of trivial and repetitive jobs … it opens [the] Porte for investment in training and education in quality jobs, in pleasant jobs. “”

Dr. Karen Benjamin Guzzo of UNC thinks that immigration could compensate for future labor gaps.

“Our health care industry actually uses immigrants a little work … They are often ready to work in rural places, where it is more difficult to obtain [Americans] live. “”

Dr. Ngô said that a reallocation of resources, a favorable set of policies and programs, such as remunerated family leave and better childcare services, and a strong economy could allow all parents to have a child more easily, without worrying about financial stress.

“Better health care, economic stability and a more flourishing whole of [policies could] Allow people to have freedom of choice in terms of the life they want for themselves. “”

The video above was produced by Will Croxton. He was published by Sarah Shafer. Jane Greeley was the distribution partner.

More CBS News

Will Croxton

Will Croxton is a 60 -minute digital producer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trends-behind-historically-low-us-birth-rate-60-minutes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos