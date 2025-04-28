



Donald Trump's global tariff war expects the UK economy to slowly slow over the next two years, as we put weight on consumer spending and business investment.

The results of the EY ITEM CLUB sponsored by Big Four Accountancy Form EY reported that a separate survey showed that trust in the UK economy fell to the lowest level in record.

According to the latest polls by IPSOS MORI, which have traced the net economic optimism in the UK since 1978, three -quarter of the British's economy will deteriorate next year. While only 7%of the British thought the economy would improve, 13%thought it would remain the same and identified it with the net score of -68.

EYS POGAST is currently expected to increase the gross domestic total domestic product (GDP) to increase 0.8%in February 1%of the project in February this year, and as long as long -term effects reached the UK, predictions in 2026 have decreased from 1.6%to 0.9%.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered the UK's growth forecast this year from 1.6%to 1.6%from January, and Andrew Bailey said that the UK faced a shock of the Trump trade policy.

About 16%of British products exports to the United States, which has a 10%import tariff in most countries, and 25%of automobiles, steel and aluminum reduce demand for British products, which directly affects growth.

However, EY Item Club said that a larger blow would be caused by the indirect impact of a new policy on a prudent British consumer to promise to spend on bigger ticket items. Companies are also likely to limit investment in the next two years.

Studies have shown that British companies are responding to the destruction of potential supply chains due to tariffs to new export markets in Asia, Africa and Australia.

Overseas expansion or export is a top priority for nearly one -third of the UK businesses next year, and according to 500 business surveys discovered by BDO, an advisory and accounting company.

Overall, almost 40%of the surveyed companies are expected to increase exports next year, increasing to more than half of companies in retail, wholesale and technology sectors.

More than one -third of those who wish to increase international sales aims to grow in Africa, and 38%focus on increasing Australia's sales and 30%of Asian growth.

British exporters are expected to focus on EU stocks, and 41%of British midsize companies are aiming to increase sales of member states.

BDO's partner, Richard Austin, is challenging, but UKS's mid -sized business is strongly set to grow ambitious garage. This business, which generated 13 billion people from overseas trade last year alone, is the most powerful engine in our economy.

Last week, Apple said it plans to convert all iPhone assembly to the US market into India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/28/uk-growth-forecast-to-slow-sharply-as-trump-tariffs-push-confidence-to-record-low

