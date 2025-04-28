The alleged American air strikes allegedly on Yemen prison kill at least 68 people, say the Houthi rebels





Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (AP) Yemens Houthi Rebels allegedly allegedly alleged that an American air strike had struck a prison holding African migrants, killing at least 68 people and injuring 47 others. The American army did not admit that it had made the strike.

The strike in the governorate of Yemens Saada, a bastion for the Houthis, is the last incident in the Decadelong war of countries to see African migrants in Ethiopia and other nations killed while crossing the nation to have a chance to work in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

He will also renew questions from activists on the American campaign, known as Rough Rider Operation, which targeted the rebels while the Trump administration is negotiating with their main benefactor, Iran, on the nuclear program which quickly advanced Teherans.

The central command of the American soldiers, in a statement early Monday before the news of the alleged strike broke out, sought to defend its policy not to offer specific details on its vast air strike campaign. The strikes attracted controversy in America against the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseths, the use of the non -classified signal messaging application to publish sensitive details on the attacks.

To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited the disclosure of details of our current or future operations, said Central Command. We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but we will not reveal details on what we have done or what we will do.

He did not immediately answer questions from the Associated Press on the alleged strike in Saada.

The graphic images show the consequences of the explosion

Graphic sequences broadcast by the news channel by satellite Houthis al-Masirah have shown what seemed to be corpses and others injured on the site. The interior ministry managed by the Houthis said 115 migrants had been detained on the site.

The rebels' civil defense organization said that at least 68 people were killed and 47 others injured in the attack.

Images of the site analyzed by the AP suggested that a kind of explosion had taken place there, with its walls of cement apparently dotted with fragments of debris and the injuries suffered by these there.

A sweet voice in the images, can be heard repeating the beginning of a prayer in Arabic: in the name of God. An occasional shot rang while doctors were trying to help the wounded.

The International Migration Organization, a United Nations agency, said it was deeply saddened by the death of the prison.

It is imperative that all efforts are made to avoid harming civilians and to protect the most vulnerable in these difficult circumstances, he said.

African migrants caught in the midst of the Yemens war

Ethiopians and other African migrants for years landed in Yemen, braving the nation torn by the war to try to reach Saudi Arabia to work. Houthi rebels would gain tens of thousands of dollars per week smuggling migrants above the border.

Ethiopia migrants were detained, mistreated and even killed in Saudi Arabia and Yemen during the war. A letter to the UN kingdom said that his investigators had received allegations of cross -border artillery bombing and light weapons fire, which precedes up to 430 Saudi migrants, causing death to 430 and injuring 650 migrants.

Saudi Arabia denied having killed migrants.

The alleged strike on Monday recalled a similar strike from a coalition led by Saudi Arabia which read against the Houthis in 2022 on the same complex, which caused a collapse of 66 detainees and injuries 113 others, said a United Nations report later. The Houthis fired out of 16 detainees who fled after the strike and injured 50 others, said the UN. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia sought to justify the strike saying that the Houthis built and launched drones there, but the UN said it was known to be a detention center.

The coalition should have avoided any attack on this installation, added the United Nations report.

This attack in 2022 was one of the deadliest attacks of the one -year war between the coalition and the Houthi rebels and came after the Houthis killed three people in a strike near Abu Dhabis International Airport.

The American army known as more than 800 strikes carried out in the campaign so far

Meanwhile, US air strikes overnight to target Yemens Capital killed at least eight people, Houthis said. The US military admitted having made more than 800 individual strikes in their one -month campaign.

The Declaration of the Night of Central Command also said that Operation Rough Rider had killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and many Houthi leaders, including those associated with its missile and drones program. He did not identify any of these officials.

We will continue to increase the pressure until the objective is achieved, which remains the restoration of the freedom of navigation and the American deterrence in the region, he added.

The United States targets Houthis because of group attacks against the Red Sea expedition, a crucial global trade route and Israel. The Houthis are also the last militant group in the resistance axis self -proclaimed by Irans who is capable of regularly attacking Israel.

We discuss the Mortelle Port strike

The United States is leading strikes on the Yemen of its two aircraft carriers in the region USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea and USS Carl Vinson in the Oman Sea.

On April 18, an American strike on the port of Ras Isa Fuel killed at least 74 people and injured 171 others in the best known attack in the American campaign. Central command Monday explained why he hit the port.

US strikes have destroyed Ras Isa Port's ability to accept fuel, which will begin to have an impact on Houthi capacity not only to carry out operations, but also to generate millions of dollars in income for their terrorist activities, he said.

Meanwhile, Houthis have more and more sought to control the flow of information in the territory they hold in the outside world. He published an opinion on Sunday that all those who have Internet Receivers of Satellite Starlink should quickly give the aircraft to the authorities.

A field campaign will be implemented in coordination with the security authorities to arrest anyone who sells, exchange, uses, operates, installs or has these prohibited terminals, warned the Houthis.

Starlink terminals were crucial for Ukraine in the fight against Russia's large-scale invasion and the receptors were also introduced in Iran in the middle of troubles there.

