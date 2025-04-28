British weather: Met Office says that the temperature can go up to 29C with a sunny order nationwide. British news





The UK has been brace with the warmest spell so far, and the temperature can be as high as 29C.

According to the Met Office, the temperature between 24C (75.2F) and 25C (77F) is expected today and will be the best until Wednesday or Thursday.

The predictor said it would reach 28C (82.4F) because it was less likely to record 29C (84.2F) in the hottest state.

The widespread sunlight is also expected throughout the country, and only the northern Scottish is set to the season.

The climbing temperature is the hottest day we have recorded so far, the officer Craig Snell said.

“We are definitely trying to see the warmest spells of the year so far,” he added. So, “We should not suffer too much with a warm night.”

Image: Sunny conditions are expected by Thursday. File Photo: PA

The temperature in April is significantly high

The meteorologist added that the sunny spells are unreasonable at this time. This temperature is “significantly higher.”

At the end of April, see 12c (53.6f) in the north and 16C (60.8f) in the south.

As a result of hot orders, some areas can be more than 10c more hot than average.

The last 25c (77F) reached in April was in the 2020 Covid-19 Lockdown.

The highest temperature recorded in April was 29.4C (85F) and can be seen in Camden Square in London on April 16, 1949.

Although the conditions are not expected to be considerably higher, Matthew Lehnert, the best predictor of MET Office, said, “Some locations can cut regional records.”

Snell added that the conditions will be close to the hit wave threshold for the Met Office, and most of the UK will reach the peak at 25C and 28C in London. But it is unlikely to be widespread.

After the temperature reached the vertex in the late week, the prediction of the MET Office says, “There is a low risk of a shower or a brainworm that occurs on Thursday and Friday.”

According to long -distance predictions from the agency by May 11, the return to the middle of the spring is expected.

