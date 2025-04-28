



Arvind Krishna, Chief Executive Officer of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), during a Bloomberg television interview at the World Government Summit in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Christopher Pike | Bloomberg | Getty images

International Business Machines Corporation announced on Monday that it would invest $ 150 billion in the United States over the next five years, including more than $ 30 billion to advance the American manufacturing of its Mainframe and Quantum computers.

“We focus on American jobs and manufacturing since our foundation 114 years ago, and with this commitment to investment and manufacturing, we make sure that IBM remains the epicenter of IT IA for IBM, the CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishna, said in a press release.

The announcement of the company comes for weeks after President Donald Trump has unveiled a large-scale “reciprocal” pricing policy aimed at stimulating manufacturing in the United States at the end of April, Trump exempt fleas, as well as assmartphones, computers and other technological and components, prices.

IBM has said that its investment will help accelerate the role of America as a world leader in IT and feed the economy. The company said that it exploits the “largest fleet of quantum computer systems in the world” and will continue to build them and assemble them in the United States, according to the press release.

Competient IBM NVIDIA, the flea manufacturer who was the main benefactor of the boom of artificial intelligence, announced a similar push earlier this month

NVIDIA plans to produce up to $ 500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States via its manufacturing partnerships over the next four years.

Last week, IBM reported better than expected results in the first quarter. The company said it generated $ 14.54 billion in revenue for the period greater than $ 14.4 billion expected by analysts. IBM's net profit has narrowed to $ 1.06 billion, or $ 1.12 per share, against $ 1.61 billion, or $ 1.72 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

The IBM infrastructure division, which includes mainframe computers, recorded $ 2.89 billion in the quarter, beating expectations of $ 2.76 billion.

The company has announced a new mainframe Z17 AI earlier this month.

November Jordan de CNBC contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/28/ibm-to-invest-150-billion-to-boost-us-tech-growth-computer-manufacturing.html

