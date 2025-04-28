Houthis says that the American strike in Yemen hits a migrant detention center in Saada, killing at least 35





Sanaa, Yemen – The media controlled by rebels in Houthi in Yemen said on Monday that US strikes aimed at a migrant detention center and had killed at least 35 people in the Bastion of the Saada movement. The American army has hammered the Houthis supported by Iran with almost daily strikes since March 15 in an operation nicknamed “Rough Rider”, seeking to end the threat they constitute to ships of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have strikes launched for more than a year targeting Israel and Western ships in the Red Sea, including American warships, in what they describe as solidarity with the Palestinians, because Hamas triggered war in Gaza by launching its unprecedented terrorist attack in Israel in October 2023.

On Sunday, the army said it has reached more than 800 targets in Yemen since mid-March, killing hundreds of Houthi rebels, including members of the group's management.

On Monday, the Al-Masirah television network, controlled by the Houthi, said that we targeted a detention center for African migrants, and that 35 bodies had been “withdrawn from the rubble”.

The rescuers wear an injured African migrant after an alleged American strike struck a detention center welcoming African migrants, in Saada, Yemen, April 28, 2025. Naif Rahma / Reuters

“The civil defense teams and the Red Crescent continue their efforts to the scene of the American crime,” he said.

AFP could not independently confirm the veracity of Al-Masirah's assertion that strikes had reached a migrant detention center or the toll. AFP contacted the US military to comment.

According to a press release quoted by Al-Masirah of the Interior Ministry of the Houthi administration, the center housed “115 migrants, all of Africa”.

The broadcaster directed a video showing bodies stuck under rubble and rescuers working to help the victims.

The rescuers carry an injured African migrant after an alleged American strike struck a detention center housing African migrants, in Saada, Yémen, on April 28, 2025. Naif Rahma / Reuters

The Houthis are, like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, supported by Iran, which is the arch of Israel.

The Houthis began to target delivery at the end of 2023, preventing ships from going through the Suez Canal – a vital route which normally carries around 12% of world trade – forcing many companies in an expensive detour around the tip of southern Africa.

In a press release which has so far provided its most detailed accounting of the operation, Centcom, the US military command responsible for the Middle East, said: “Since the start of Operation Rough Rider, USCENTCOM has reached more than 800 targets.

“These strikes killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and many Houthi leaders.” “The strikes have destroyed several command and control installations, air defense systems, advanced weapon manufacturing facilities and advanced weapon storage places,” said Centcom.

The representative Ro Khanna says that the Trump administration “takes unconstitutional measures” 07:57

Despite the strikes, the Houthis – who control great expanses of Yemen and were at war with a coalition led by Saudi Arabia supporting the government internationally recognized since 2015 – continued to claim attacks against American ships and Israel.

Centcom said that “although the Houthis continued to attack our ships, our operations have degraded the pace and efficiency of their attacks. Ballistic missile launches dropped by 69%. In addition, one -way drone attacks have decreased by 55%.”

“Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support for the Houthis. The Houthis cannot continue to attack our forces with the support of the Iranian regime,” said military command.

“We will continue to increase the pressure until the objective is achieved, which remains the restoration of the freedom of navigation and the American deterrence in the region,” he added.

Us signals are progressing in talks on the nuclear program of Iran 04:53

Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday that the American strikes on the Yemeni capital that Sanaa had killed at least eight people and injured others.

The chain also broadcast the video of the rubble of destroyed houses and cars, as well as blood spots on the ground, while the rescuers collected what seemed to be human remains in white fabric.

Also Sunday, Houthi Media said that strikes earlier on Sanaa had killed two people and had injured several.

The American army began to make strikes against the Houthis, in collaboration with Great Britain, during the administration of former president Joe Biden, and President Trump promised that military action against the rebels will continue until they are no longer a threat to the expedition.

