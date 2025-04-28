



The British economy is getting closer to the crisis as its growth expectations are reduced again by Rachel Rachel Reeves.

The predictors warn that the World Trade War and political uncertainty are greatly weighted on recovery.

According to the new prediction of EY Item Club, US economic growth will slowly slow over the next two years.

Respected economic predictors lowered the GDP growth projection in 2025 to 0.8 %, which was predicted in February. The outlook for 2026 was much dramatically cut from 1.6 %to 0.9 %.

The report warned that the recovery of growth, which was stagnant by US President Donald Trump's trade policy, would be directly disturbed.

According to projection, economic growth is expected to rebound to 1.5 %in 2027.

Trump has introduced a sound change in US trade policy, fulfilling the “baseline” tariffs on imports of most countries around the world.

Rachel Reeves is under pressure as the growth prediction is cut in 2025 and 2026.

Getty / PA

About 16 %of the British product exports move to the United States. In other words, these new tariffs directly affect British growth by reducing demand for British products. British production steel, aluminum and automobiles have a higher task of 25 %.

Directly hit by this tariff comes with continuous inflation in the UK economy.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund fell to 1.1 %of the UK's growth forecast this year.

But EY Item Club warns that a greater blow to the economy will have an indirect impact.

Uncertainty created by the new US policy is expected to be greatly weighted for both consumers and businesses.

High interest rates and inflation have influenced the ability of British to explore the economy.

Furniture remains a “prudent atmosphere” depending on the crisis of survival costs and will continue to make a big expenditure.

Companies are also expected to limit investments over the next two years as a result of unpredictable global markets.

This is a separate IPSOS MORI poll, and trust in the British economy has fallen to the lowest level in record, and 3/4 British expects the economy will deteriorate next year.

According to EY's report, the UK is less exposed to tariffs than other countries, but certain sectors are particularly vulnerable.

Automobile manufacturing is especially vulnerable to the interruption of trade in the face of a 25 %tariff on US exports. Pharmaceuticals are also in danger of dealing with the United States.

Reeves is trying to secure US trade transactions to alleviate Trump's tariffs.

Studies have shown that British companies are responding to the destruction of potential supply chains for new export markets in Asia, Africa and Australia. In the survey of the advisory company BDO, almost 40 %of the companies that conducted a survey are expected to increase exports next year.

More than one -third of those who wish to increase international sales are aiming for Africa's growth, and 38 %are trying to increase Australia's sales.

Anna Anthony, a regional management partner of EY UK & Ireland: “There was a signal that the economy has exceeded expectations for several months in 2025, but the combination of global trade, uncertainty and continuous inflation is likely to postpone profits from more appropriate growth in the UK.”

She added: “It is not surprising that business is unpredictable that the unpredictable global market leads to a low -level business investment.” Despite the challenge, Anthony mentioned the grounds for optimism.

She said, “The service -led British economy is expected to continue to grow this year, and the gradual interest rate cuts must be slowly strengthened.

“Over time, unpredictable global environments can provide an opportunity for the UK to become a stable and attractive destination for investment.”

At the same time, EY said the British bank is likely to maintain a gradual approach to cuts.

The rate is expected to decrease from 4.5 % to 3.75 % by the end of the year. This gradual cut helps to slowly strengthen business and household spending.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/money/uk-economy-growth-forecasts-slashed-2025-2026-trump-tariff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos