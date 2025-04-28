The Yemens Houthis rebels promise to continue fighting after the alleged American air strike | Yemen





The Houthis rebels of Yemens promised to continue the attacks in the Red and Arab seas after an alleged American strike to target the militia killed dozens of African migrants.

The air strike struck a detention center holding hundreds of African migrants in the city of Saada, killing 68 and injuring 47, according to the Houthis.

The rebellious group aligned by Iran, which governs northwest Yemen, said that the refuge was under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Red Cross and Targeting constitutes a full-fledged war crime.

There is no confirmation of the number of victims on air strike, but an IOM, a United Nations agency, said that many migrants have been killed or injured and described the loss of life of prison as a tragedy.

It is imperative that all efforts are made to avoid harming civilians and to protect the most vulnerable in these difficult circumstances, he said. The American army had no immediate comments.

The United States has been carrying out almost per day strikes against Houthis since March 15 in an operation nicknamed Rough Rider, seeking to end the threat it poses for the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden ships.

The Houthis began to target Israeli and Western ships in the Red Sea in October 2023, in what they describe as solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. Houthi's latest attack on Saturday targeted the Névatim Israels Air Base with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The missile was shot by Israeli defenses.

The rescuers carry the bodies of the victims drawn from the rubble of a building struck with Saada strikes. Photography: AFP / Getty Images

Graphic images broadcast by the news channel by satellite Houthis Al-Masirah in the aftermath of the strike on Sunday evening showed what seemed to be corpses and others injured in the detention center.

Yemen has long been a country of key transit for people in Africa mainly of Ethiopia and Somalia trying to reach Saudi and Oman Arabia. An estimate says there are more than 300,000 migrants through Yemen, a country devastated by a 10 -year civil war. The Houthis would gain tens of thousands of dollars a week smuggling from people above the border.

Monday claimed that Strike recalled a similar attack on a coalition led by Saudi Arabia fighting against the Houthis in 2022 on the same complex, which caused a collapse, killing 66 detainees and injuring 113 others, said a United Nations report later. The Houthis fired out of 16 detainees who fled after the strike and injured 50 others, said the UN. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia sought to justify the strike saying that the Houthis built and launched drones there, but the UN said it was known to be a detention center.

The American army has changed tactics since the arrival of the Trump administration, which declared the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization in January. Since mid-March, the United States has set up a much more sustained bombardment which aims not only to eliminate Houthi missile sites, but also its political leadership, including Abdelmalek al-Houthi, the leader Houthi since 2004.

In a statement early Monday before the news of the last strike broke out, the US central command said: to preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited the details of our current or future operations. We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but we will not reveal details on what we have done or what we will do.

A screengengrab taken from a video published by television shows by the holly with the paramedics at the scene of the air strike. Photography: Houthis al-Masirsah TV / Handout / EPA

In March, Donald Trump said that the Houthis, the last militant group in the resistance axis which is described by Irans who is capable of regularly attacking Israel, had been decimated by American strikes. But he also warned: stop shooting the American ships, and we will stop shooting you. Otherwise, we have just started, and the real pain is still to come, both for the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran.

The effectiveness of American strikes is disputed and the Houthis in the past have shown the ability to resist a bombing by Saudi jets completed by British advice.

The United Kingdom has also been more involved in the latest US military operations than any other European country. Most of the American strikes have been launched from USS Harry S Truman in the Red Sea, but additional strikes were carried out by USAF B-2 bombers operating from Diego Garcia, the British Indian Ocean base rented in the United States.

More than 750 strikes have been authorized since the decision in mid-March to increase the level of bombing.

People assess the damage after Saada strikes attributed by Houthi rebels in the United States. Photography: Mohammed Huwais / AFP / Getty Images

The Houthis claim to have decreased seven US Reaper drones in less than six weeks at the cost of more than $ 200 million in the Pentagon.

The value of American attacks against Houthi leaders is challenged, some saying that the movement would not be disrupted if its leader was murdered. The Houthis are Zaydi Shia, a branch who believes that leadership should be limited to the descendants of the Prophet Muhammad and that leaders must fulfill specific criteria, in particular to be recognized religious scholars.

Recently writing in the Yemen review, Maysaa Shuja Al-Deen, principal researcher at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, argued: without a respected local figure of the Zaydi authority capable of mediation or to guide the transition, the dispute would probably not have been resolved without external intervention. In this situation, the role of Irans would be essential. His political and military support for one of the rival factions could prove to be decisive in shaping the future orientation of groups.

