



The United Kingdom has been officially visiting the UK and PA for the first time since 2021 and has signed a memorandum to understand the support for two countries in order to secure long -term peace and security in the Middle East. The new British funds have announced that they will help to occupy Palestinian territory, reform PA, and give power.

Prime Minister Kayer Starmer and Foreign Minister David Lammy have hosted the first official Prime Minister of the official Prime Minister who visited the United Kingdom since 2021, hosting Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in London today.

This invitation tries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship by reflecting UKS's firm support at the critical point of view of Palestinian territory, which occupied Palestinian authorities and Palestinians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister Mustafa will sign a breakthrough memorandum that understands their promises to develop Palestinian countries as part of the two -country solution. Palestinian authorities are also the only legitimate governor of Palestinian, the only legitimate governor in Palestinian territory, and emphasize the importance of Gaza Bank under authority. The MOU will also emphasize the promise that the Palestinian authorities will prioritize the reform agenda.

In addition, the United Kingdom is expected to announce a support package for Palestinian territory, and is expected to include 110 million people on humanitarian relief, support for the development of Palestinian economy, and strengthening the governance and reform of Palestinian authorities.

The British and PA will also agree with the adjusted approach to the future of the Gazas that builds the Arab and Palestinian -led initiatives. In the UK, it will be clear that Hamas should immediately solve the hostage and give up the control of the Gaza.

The strengthening of the UK-Palestinian partnership indicates the key elements of the British government's change plan to support long-term peace and security in the Middle East. By more closely with the Palestinian authorities, the United Kingdom, along with the Palestinian countries, is showing its dedication to the two -country solution as the best option for safe and safe Israel.

Foreign Minister David Rami said:

This visit is an important stage of strengthening relationships with Palestinian authorities.

It is clear that the UK will have no role in Hamas in the future of Gaza, and we can work with Palestinian authorities to work as the only legitimate rule in Palestinian territory.

We will not give up the Palestinian countries and Israel's two -country solutions that live side by side with peace, dignity and security. I reaffirm UKS's promise to recognize Palestinian countries as contributing to the process.

During the visit, Prime Minister Mustafa schems the Palestinian authorities' reform program, which has strengthened financial sustainability, strengthened governance transparency, and focused on improving services to Palestinian citizens.

Former Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, for his visit to Glasgow for understanding COP26 in 2021, visits the first official Palestinian authorities to visit England: MOU established a new framework for the UK-Palestine cooperation, and We will establish a new framework for dedicated cooperation for the two parties, including additional regional cooperation, security and security in the cholin sports solution for two -week solutions. The Middle East Peace Process Conference will reaffirm the UK's position to go to long -term peace in Tuesday, and the funding announcement is one year (fiscal year 2025 ~ 2026), and the funding will be subject to continuous expenditure.

