



Washington today, the Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) ministry aims at three ships and their owners to provide support for Ansarallah, commonly known as Houthis, which is part of the Iranian proxys and terrorist partners network. The group has deployed missiles, unmanned air vehicles and naval mines to attack the interests of commercial expeditions to the Red Sea, threatening global navigation freedom and the integrity of international trade. The Houthis also significantly benefit from the shipment of goods through ports which they control, taking advantage, in particular, of the discharge of refined oil products.

Today’s action underlines our commitment to disrupt Houthis' efforts to finance their dangerous and destabilizing attacks in the region, said assistant secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender. The treasure will continue to take advantage of our tools and authorities to target those who seek to allow the capacity of the Houthis to exploit the inhabitants of Yemen and to continue their campaign of violence.

Today's measures are taken under Counterterroism Authority, Executive Offer (EO) 13224, as modified, and relies on the OFACs many actions targeting Houthi managers, revenue generation, financial facilitators and suppliers. The US State Department has appointed Houthis as a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) on February 16, 2024, and then redesigned the group as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) on March 4, 2025. Material support for the Houthis not only has the risks of acute sanctions for potential sanctions. In addition, on April 16, 2025, the OFAC published an update of its previous forecasts for expedition and the maritime stakeholders on the detection and attenuation of the escape of Iranian oil sanctions.

Refined delivery of petroleum products to ports controlled by Houthi

The Houths control the strategic ports of the Red Sea of ​​Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Al-Salif, channeling millions of dollars derived from port income and the seizure of refined oil products imported through these ports to finance their reckless attack campaign against American interests and those of our allies in the region. The group sells refined petroleum products delivered through these ports at exorbitant prices on Yemens Black Market, which allows Houthi agents to buy military materials, creates an artificial shortage of essential products for average Yemenis and feeds crawling corruption among Houthi leaders.

In conjunction with the redevelopment of Houthis as FTO, the OFAC has modified two general licenses authorizing transactions linked to the group and the sale of refined oil products. General License (GL) 25A has completed a previous authorization allowing the unloading of refined oil products in Yemen involving Houthis, until April 4, 2025. GL 26A excludes refined oil products from goods which can be imported through ports and airports in Yemen involving Ansarallah. The ships today targeted refined oil products in ports controlled by Houthi after the expiration of the general license of the OFAC on April 4, 2025.

Zaas Shipping and Trading CO (Zaas Shipping) of Marshall Islands facilitated the delivery of liquid oil gas (LPG) to the port of Ras Isa controlled by Houthi using the Bz tulip in San Marino. Tulip BZ finished its cargo and left Ras Isa on April 10, six days after the expiration of the OFACS GL 25A. Tulip BZ has also been used to transport petroleum products on behalf of Iran. Operating under its old name, Gas Line, the Tulip Bz ship was used to transport petrochemical products in the name of the Iranian body of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC), which is designated in accordance with the EO 13224. OFAC designated by the IRGC in progress on the support of the EO 13224. Designated in accordance with the OE 13224 on October 25, 2007 to have provided support for a number of organizations terrorists.

Bagsak Sphite Inc of Mauritius facilitated the delivery of gas oil to the port of Ras Isa controlled by Houthi using the Panama flag Maisan. The Maisan finished his cargo and left Ras Isa on April 8, four days after the expiration of the OFACS GL 25A. The Maisan has also been involved in the export of Russian crude and oil products from Russian ports since February 2023. The Maisan was previously managed by a company that was one of the best players in the shadow oil fleets involved in the export of Russian crude oil and oil products in the face of Western sanctions.

The great success of the Marshall Ship Shipping Co islands (great success) facilitated the delivery of gas oil to the port of Ras Isa controlled by Houthi using the white whale with Panama palette. The white whale finished its cargo and left Ras Isa on April 17, thirteen days after the expiration of the OFACS GL 25A.

Zaas Shipping, Bagsak Shipping Inc and a great success are designated in accordance with the EO 13224, as modified, for having helped, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for or in support of Houthis.

Tulip Bz is identified as a property in which Zaas delivery has an interest.

Maisan is identified as a property in which Bagsak Shipping Inc has an interest.

White Whale is identified as a property in which Great Success Shipping Co has an interest.

Previously identified ships delivering refined oil products to Houthis

The Clipper, Which was identified as blocked property in December 2022 pursuant to eo 13224 under they form name, queen luca, for ties to an islamic revolutionary guard body-qods force (IRGC-qf) Sanctions Evasion Network, continues to operate, Despite Its Designated-Status, and transport Iranian Oil and a Recent Shipment of Butane and Propane Destined for Houthi-Controlled Areas of Yemen. The IRGC-QF was appointed in accordance with the OE 13224 on October 25, 2007, for having supported a certain number of terrorist organizations.

Akoya gas, which was identified as a property blocked in September 2022, in accordance with the OE 13846, under its old name, Gas Allure, for involvement in Iranian petrochemics and oil sales, and in mid-April 2025, was observed in a port controlled by Houthi.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interest in the ownership of the designated persons described above in the United States or in possession or control of American persons are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by the United States or inside (or passing) the United States which involves any good or interest in the ownership of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities with designated entities or otherwise blocked persons. Prohibitions include the creation of any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, or for the benefit of any designated person, or receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services of any person.

In addition, engaging in certain transactions with the entities designated today includes risks of secondary sanctions in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified. In accordance with this authority, the OFAC can prohibit or impose strict conditions for opening or maintenance, in the United States, a corresponding account or a payable account of a foreign financial institution which knowingly or facilitates any important transaction in the name of a specially designated global terrorist.

Exports, re -exports or transfers of articles subject to American export controls involving people included in the list of nationals and specially designated people (SDN) in accordance with EO 13224, as modified, may be subject to additional restrictions administered by the Ministry of Commerce, the Office of Industry and Security. See 15 CFR section 744.8 for more information

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to the list of NTCs, but also from its desire to withdraw people from the list of NTCs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to the OFACs on question 897 frequently posed here, and to submit a request for referral, click here.

Click here for more information on designated entities and ships identified today.

