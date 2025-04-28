British Reform to provide detailed information on donations after the 2m Mailshot campaign | British reform





The Liberal Democratic Party publicly challenged NIGEL FARAGE to provide more than 2m in a personalized letter before the British elections before the UK elections.

DAISY COOPER, Deputy Director of Lib DEM, said in a letter to Farage that he should know the source of money before Thursday elections.

Nick Candy said the Treasury aims for wealthy donors from overseas overseas, such as Monaco last week, that Kuper should accept donations from the rich donors related to the Russian or Trump administration.

As a result, reforms said that this campaign is mainly funded by small donations, which is not necessary to declare and fund is being provided by income from membership registration.

Farage promised to specialize in the line of LIB DEMS, which is famous for its constant election machine, based on thousands of volunteers who tap the door and deliver a large number of flyers.

However, reforms are currently qualified, but still appear to have limited ground campaign infrastructure, and are full of gaps during the regional election campaign.

LIB DEMS said 1.9 million people who were registered as postal voters in the region and market elections across the UK sent two personalized direct messages in FARAGE, which would cost about 2.1m.

This is especially the latest example of increased reform resources in recent months.

In March, FARAGE started a party campaign with a rally, and for this purpose, the reform was decorated with a prudent props to deliver a party message to the broken country by hiring Birmingham's stadium, and delivered a road filled with a closed pub, a neglected bus stop and a pit.

Reformed British personal letters. Photo: Provided

Mailouts has a FARAGE picture next to the dog, and there is a text criticism migration on issues including housing shortages and NHS waiting lists.

According to the law, the parties must declare more than 500 donations to the election committee. The latest Watchdogs data on the last quarter donation in 2024 were released in March and the reforms were raised during that period.

Candy, a wealthy real estate developer, was acquired as a reform finance in December, and the party boasted that he would help him make a significant donation. But if this happened, the place where the money is coming is not yet known.

Under the election law, individuals can only be donated if they are in the UK election registration. The change in the law passed by conservatives allowed people to do this even if they lived outside England for more than 15 years, and the reforms could find money from people in the same place as Monaco.

The letter to Farage pointed out the cost of the mail campaign, and is writing to request clarity of the source of funds for the reformed UKS local election campaign, and the reforms reported donations.

She wrote: The Election Commission will not present information on the first quarter of 2025 until the survey date on May 1. This means that voters do not know the source of potential funds for party local elections before voting.

Will it openly exclude donations from wealthy donors related to the Russian or Trump administration? And would you like to have a local election this week?

The reform spokesman said: the numbers published by the Election Commission are large -scale donations. Our outstanding election campaign was funded by reform members and small donors.

Since reform is about twice as much as the members of the Liberal Democratic Party, we understand how this can be an alien concept of 2.6m for 225,000 members x 25 per year.

