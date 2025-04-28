Trump's prices cause a collapse of expeditions to American ports | International trade





Donald prevails over the increasingly erratic trade war has triggered a collapse of expeditions to the most important ports in the USS, in the middle of the growing risk of recession in the greatest economy in the world.

In the latest sign of the tariff policies of the Presidents of the United States with the economy, the figures show that the number of ships planned by the port of Los Angeles next week is down by almost a third over the same period a year earlier.

According to data compiled from Ocean Carrier Manifest Records by Port Optimizer, the number of arrivals of this week is down to be down approximately 11% the same week last year. Distinct figures reported by Vizion's Financial Times, a data provider, show that China's container reservations in the United States fell 45% in mid-April compared to a year earlier.

Economists have warned that Trumps Trade Battles will lead to a significant slowdown in global trade and will cost a cost for American consumers by increasing prices and increasing the chances of recession. Washington imposed a 145% rate on Chinese imports and a border tax of 10% on all other countries, with the exception of certain exemptions.

During the weekend, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, suggested that there was a potential path to an agreement with China on prices after talking with its Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank spring meetings.

The analysis of the US-investment group Apollo Global Management has shown that new trade orders have dropped sharply since the release of the Liberation Day won over the announcement of the Liberation Day on April 2.

Torsten SLK, chief economist of asset directors, said: for companies, new orders fall, Capex [investment] Plans decrease, stocks increased before prices take effect and companies revive the expectations of profits.

For households, consumer confidence is at record levels, consumers were front loading purchases before prices and tourism slows down, in particular international trips.

An increasing number of heads of head of the American company expressed the alarm to the impact of Trumps' pricing policies. The bosses of Walmart and Target, two of the country's largest retailers, warned the president that his plans could disturb the supply chains, increase prices and lead to empty shelves.

Analysts said the latest shipping figures, which are updated daily, said the benefits improved. However, part of the decline will also be due to a lull after the American companies rushed to import goods before the inauguration of the cookie cutter in anticipation of its tariff policies.

The American trade deficit widened to a record level in January while companies were dependent imports before the prices were imposed.

Kathleen Brooks, research director of the XTB commercial platform, said: already, port authorities in the United States and logistics companies expect Chinese expeditions to drop strongly.

The demand for goods from China has dropped since mid-April, which suggests that American companies have quickly adapted the prices.

Brooks said that the fall in container reservations would have a major impact on Chinese companies. However, the Vice-Chinese Planner of Chinas State, Zhao Chenxin, said on Monday that he was fully convinced that the second economy in the world would achieve its economic growth target of approximately 5% for 2025.

The ports of the Bay of San Pedro de la and Long Beach manage almost a third of all containerized maritime exchanges in the United States and act as the main gateway for the goods of China. Like the most frequented port of the western hemisphere, cars, computers and smartphones are the main imports to the port of.

Stressing that it is generally necessary between 20 and 40 days for a sea container to move from China to the United States, SLK said that there would be an impact on demand on demand for American trucking from next month, which could lead to empty shelves and layoffs in the retail distribution and sales industries.

This could lead to a recession by the summer, he added.

Paul Krugman, American economist Nobel, said that the collapse of trade recalled what had happened during and after the pandemic cochemia in the midst of an increasing uncertainty for companies compared to the policies of the presidents.

But this time, a virus will not be responsible. It will be Donald Trump, he wrote on Subsk. This time, there will be no vaccine to come to our aid. Were trapped with this chaos agent for three years and three months.

