



Passively tracking the index is the best way to invest in the domestic market.

The market hates uncertainty, but volatility has been a common feature of the investment environment for the past 10 years, and the market has been shaken by all markets from global fashion to the outbreak of war.

This year, uncertainty continued as US President Donald Trump's change in trade that threatened a full -fledged trade war with China and the unclear approach and the market had to struggle.

Therefore, in the first part of the new series, TrustNet examines the performance of market cap, investment style and activity and manual funds and determines the ultimate way of investing in each major market from early 2020. Here we start with England.

Past achievements do not guarantee future profits, but if volatility is here, it may be helpful for investors to know what they have done well over market uncertainty over the past five years.

Market capital and investment style

Among the three major market indexes in the UK, large -scale cap FTSE 100 is the best achievement of 35.3% since early 2020. Investors have sought relative safety of large corporations over the past few years. Blue chips are more international and better to deal with market shocks.

In particular, the UK's makeup was beneficial here. It is mainly composed of large banks raised by rising interest rates, and oil prices are compensated as oil prices soar after Russian sanctions due to Ukrainian invasion.

In other areas, as investors took the risk at the table. Small Deutsche Numis Small Companies Index is a 9% increase in 26% points, while MID-CAP FTSE 250 has only increased 2.7% as it avoided domestic names.

The performance of the index after 2020

Source: FE analysis

MSCI's large caps, which returned to an investment style that suggested that the styles are less than the market cap, while told by the MSCI British Value and MSCI UK's great growth, respectively.

However, the value was a clear winner in the overall market spectrum, and the style was excellent in the small space (MSCI's small value increased by 4.1%, while the growth index increased 11.2%). The only exception is that this trend has been changed in the middle cap.

The performance of the index after 2020

Source: FE analysis.

Active vs. passive

How did the active fund perform a passive opponent after a large -scale value fund has established it as the best way to invest in the UK for the past five years?

In all three IA British stocks, the average fund has not been able to overcome the FTSE All Share, which has soared 30.2% since early 2020. The average average of IA UK's equity income rose 22.3%, while all IA UK fellow groups increased 15.6% and the IA UK company increased 3.3%.

After 2020, the performance -to -benchmark of the IA sector

Source: FE analysis.

Active funding is a pharmaceutical company that reduces this performance, reflecting the dominance of large stocks in indexes such as Astrazeneca and Oil Titan Shell. Active administrators can have allocation for these stocks, but can be overweight due to the weight of the index.

Instead, the active manager tends to hunt more stocks in the market cap spectrum, which affects the performance of the market.

19%of the total IA UK won 19 percent of all company sectors won the FTSE All-Share, and 23%of the IA UK Equity Income division achieved a feat. In small stadiums, 22%were ahead of the Deutsche Numis small company, except for the investment company, and three funds were able to overcome the FTSE All Share.

Conclusion: Buy a large tracker

This data is the best way to invest in the UK during the market dislocation is to buy a large tracker. At least it would have worked over the last five years.

In this regard, investors have no choice, and many companies provide a variety of manual index trackers that are very popular among investors. For example, VANGUARD FTSE UK All Share Index Uk Unit Trust has more than 14 billion management assets, making it the largest and most popular fund in IA UK All Companies. FTSE ALL SHARE is one of the cheapest funds in the market by tracking the 0.06%continuous rate (OCF).

But this is not to say that there is no place for active management. The average active fund did not overcome the market, but some could deliver.

The table below shows the 10 most performance funds in the UK market since early 2020. The six funds are located in the IA UK and all of the company divisions are in the UK stock income sector.

Source: FE analysis

The top of this list is the Artemis Smartgarp UK Equity Fund. Shell and GSK, managed by skilled stock poker Philip Wolstencroft, are the only two holdings in the top 10 of the top 10 of the FTSE All Share. Otherwise, it is very different from the standard tracker.

Another strategy of the ARTEMIS Team, ED Legget and Ambrose Faults Artemis UK Select Fund is followed. There are significant assignments for three of the FTSE.

The three strategies of the Ian Lance and the Nick Purves team have won the benchmarks such as RedWheel UK Value, RedWheel UK Equity Income and REDWHEEL UK Climate Participation.

Other qualified funds include InveSCO UK Opportunities Fund, Ninety One UK Special Pictionations, JPM UK Equity Plus, Schroders Income and BNY MELLON UK income.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustnet.com/news/13446382/the-ultimate-way-to-invest-in-uk-equity-funds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

