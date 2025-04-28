Three children American citizens, one with cancer, expelled in Honduras, say lawyers





According to defense groups and family lawyers.

One of the children is a four -year -old child with stadium 4 cancer who was sent without medication, said a child's family lawyer.

Donald Trump's tsar border, Tom Homan said that mothers had made the choice that their children citizens are kidnapped with them. “Having an American citizen child does not make you safe from our laws,” he said, adding that he was illegally in the United States.

Trump faced a reaction during his first mandate for a policy that separated thousands of children from their parents.

Friday, the officials of immigration and customs of New Orleans (ICE) expelled the two mothers and three children aged two, four and seven years to the Honduras of Louisiana, said the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a press release.

The two families – including a pregnant mother – lived in the United States for years and were “expelled from the United States in deeply disturbing circumstances which raise serious regular procedure concerns,” said aclu.

One of the American citizen children who was removed suffered from metastatic cancer and was expelled without the ability to consult the doctors, said the advocacy group.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday morning, Homan said that family deportation was better than separating them.

“We keep families together,” he said. “What we have done was to remove the children with their mothers who asked the children to leave with them. There is a parental decision.”

Homan rejected the use of the word “expelled” to describe the withdrawal of the country's children.

“They were not expelled. We do not outspoken American citizens. Their parents have made this decision, not the US government,” he said.

Last week, a federal judge said that he had “a strong suspicion” that one of the children expelled in Honduras, a two -year -old citizen, was sent back without “significant process”.

The child born in Louisiana and his family members were apprehended during a routine appointment in an immigration office in New Orleans on April 22, according to court documents.

Homan, in an interview with CBS will face the nation on Sunday, said that “the judge was regular procedure”, adding that the two -year -old mother “had a regular procedure for the expenses of the major taxpayers and was ordered by an immigration judge after these hearings, she therefore had regular procedure”.

A hearing was planned in the case on May 19 so that the government takes care of whether the family has received regular procedure.

The second family was detained on April 24, when Ice refused to respond to the requests of their lawyers and family members to contact them, Aclu said.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the administration’s immigration measures on Monday during her first 100 days.

Leavitt said Trump would sign two new decrees as part of his repression against immigration, one of which orders managers to publish a list of places that the administration has identified as “sanctuar cities”.

The term “sanctuary city” has been popular in the United States for more than a decade to describe places that limit their aid to the federal immigration authorities. As it is not a legal term, cities have adopted different approaches, some establishing law policies and others simply modifying police practices.

Leavitt also praised an immigration raid in a “underground” nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, where she said that officials had arrested more than 100 undocumented immigrants and seized weapons and drugs.

The Drug Encompement Administration wrote in a position on X that 114 immigrants were arrested and placed “on buses for processing and probably a possible deportation”.

Thousands of undocumented immigrants have been detained since Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20.

