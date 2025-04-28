



Sources and uses of the table

Washington – The American Treasury Department has today announced its current estimates for net marketable net private loans[1] For quarters April June 2025 and July 2025.

During the quarter of June 2025 in April, the Treasury plans to borrow $ 514 billion in private net debt, assuming a end -of -June cash balance of $ 850 billion.[2],,[3] The loan estimate is 391 billion dollars more than announced in February 2025, mainly due to the cash balance at the start of the lower district and the lower net cash flows planned, partially offset by the redemptions of the open account of the opening system of the lower federal system (SOMA) (60 billion dollars). Excluding the lower cash balance that is supposed to start the lower quarter, the loan estimate in the current quarter is $ 53 billion lower than that announced in February. Before the quarter of July 2025 in July, the Treasury plans to borrow $ 554 billion in net debt on the private balance sheet. The net private net debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $ 406 billion. In February 2025, the Treasury estimated the borrowing of $ 815 billion and assumed an end -of -March cash balance of $ 850 billion. The difference in $ 446 billion in private net market loans resulted mainly from the cash end of the end of the lower district. Excluding the lower cash balance at the end of the district, the real loan was 2 billion dollars lower than that announced in February.

Additional financing details relating to the quarterly reimbursement of Treasurys will be published at 8:30 am on Wednesday April 30, 2025.

###

[1] Net commercial borrowings are not planned exclude the Rollovers (ADD-ons at auction) from cash securities held in the Soma but includes the required funding due to Soma's acquisitions. Purchases of the secondary market of Treasury securities by Soma do not change directly to borrow net marketable loans, but, all the rest equal, when the titles ripen and assuming that the federal reserve does not buy matured titles, would increase the amount of species for a given private auction given by increasing the additional amount of SOMA. In addition, redemptions should not considerably affect net market loans are not linked to the private sector, because the new program replaces the titles that are bought.

2

Cash flow

January – March quarter

April – June quarter

Assumptions

Before

Current

Change

Before

Current

Change

Opening balance

$ 722

$ 722

$ 0

$ 850

$ 406

– $ 444

Closing balance

$ 850

$ 406

– $ 444

$ 850

$ 850

$ 0

Impact on loan

$ 128

– $ 316

– $ 444

$ 0

$ 444

$ 444

[3] Species in end in late June and end of September, promulgate a suspension or increase in debt. The treasury cash flow can be lower than that supposed to be depending on several factors, including the constraints linked to the debt limit. If the Treasurys cash balance for the end of one or the other quarter is lower than that supposed, and assuming no variation in the forecasts of budgetary activity, the treasure would expect the loan to be lower by the corresponding amount (s).

