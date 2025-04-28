“ The Last of Us '' has just shown the most difficult scene of Bella Ramsey





Ellie de Bella Ramsey experiences a lot of action, sorrow and turmoil in the second season of The Last of Us from HBO.

But a quiet scene from the third Sunday episode was the most difficult to get the most difficult.

Ramsey recalled that the scene where Ellie cries on the loss of Joel (Pedro Pascal) while feeling one of his jackets in the closet was the scene that they were most worried about making.

“Oh my God, in the closet, it was the most difficult [scene]”Said the 21 -year -old Emmy candidate.” So I really find it difficult to cry in scenes. I can make a tear, but it's different to cry. And even by getting the tear, it is not easy to me. I do not cry in front of the people of my daily life. A very, very limited amount of people in my life will see me cry. And so have to do it on a whole full of people with the instructor, then more people who look at the monitors … It's practically impossible for me. So I was really worried about this scene, and it was the most difficult to shoot. »»

But Ramsey finally succeeded, and what worked was rather ironic.

“I tried [before in crying scenes] Think of something really sad in my own life and try to evoke emotions in this way, “said Ramsey.” It doesn't really work for me because it comes out of the truth of the situation for Ellie. So I remembered the happiest memories I have with Pedro. »»

“What is always the saddest for me is to remember happy things,” they said. “I remembered us the first times we have met and all the shooting season, and the funniest moments. I remembered all this and through the objective of losing it – not just Joel and Ellie, but like me and Pedro – because the memories of me and Pedro and Joel and Ellie are so intertwined for me. ”

During The Hollywood Reporter Cover Story last week, Ramsey developed his feelings about separation (at the workplace, at least) with Pascal.

“Understanding [from the show’s outset] The limited time that I and Pedro have together made us really cherish more, “said Ramsey.” It was something that we become quite emotional while we were turning. We will be in the life of the other forever, and we will be in hearts of each other forever.

Ramsey also discussed what it was to go up to become the only advance of HBO Hit now that the character of Pascal was killed.

“I would never see myself as a leader,” says Ramsey. “But there is something that happens when I am given responsibility where I really like feeling and I take responsibility very seriously. I am very happy to direct a set and to have a lot of influence on the tone and the dynamics, especially since there are preconceived ideas on a young person who is n ° 1 on the call sheet …. Everyone should know that they are valued as a crew member, and we are all.

