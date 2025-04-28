



Today, the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the US Department (ED) announced that its conclusion that the University of Pennsylvania (UPENN) had violated title IX of the 1972 education amendments. OCR informed the president of the UPENN Upenn J. Larry Jameson that the policies of the university are violated by the title IX by the train of women.

OCR has published a resolution agreement proposed in Upenn to resolve the violations of the detailed title IX in the conclusion of non-compliance. UPENN has 10 days to voluntarily resolve these violations or risk a referral to the United States Ministry of Justice (DOJ) for the application procedure.

Little girls who admire Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan can find hope in today's action, the Trump administration will not allow male athletes to invade female private spaces or participate in female categories, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights Craig Trainor said. UPENN has the choice to do: do the right thing for its students and immediately comply with title IX or continue to advance an extremist political project which violates the federal law on anti -discrimination and endangers federal funding of the UPNNS.

The resolution agreement proposed by EDs requires UPENN to have taken the following measures:

(i) publish a declaration to the university community indicating that the University will comply with title IX in all its sports programs;

(ii) restore to all female athletes all individual sports discs, titles, honors, rewards or similar recognition for swimming competitions of the poorly extended division by male athletes who participate in female categories; And

(iii) Send a letter to each female athlete whose individual recognition is restored to express an apology on behalf of the university for having enabled his educational experience in athletics to be spoiled by sex discrimination.

Background:

OCR launched its survey directed on UPENN under its authority in accordance with title IX of modifications to education in 1972. Title IX and its implementation regulation prohibit sex -based discrimination in any program or education activity receiving federal financial aid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ed.gov/about/news/press-release/us-department-of-educations-office-civil-rights-finds-university-of-pennsylvania-has-violated-title-ix The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

