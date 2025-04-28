No question that we can recover the imports of lost Chinese containers: analyst





While the Chinese commercial embargo caused by President Donald Trumps Tariff War focused on the evolution of the collapse of volumes of trans-Pacific containers in the direction is in the United States, a more in-depth examination of the intersection on the part of tonnage chinas and specific goods which were moving through the American ports comb an even more devastating picture.

According to data from the census office, the list of American ports which has processed the most contained imports from China in 2024 was directed by Los Angeles, with 22,237,485 million metric tonnes, or 51%, ports total 43,912,894 tonnes of world cargo. China represented 8,341,200 tonnes, or 61%, out of a total of 13,592,209 tonnes in the neighboring port of Long Beach, the second highest total. Newark, New Jersey, finished third and the main gateway on the east coast with 7,520,488 tonnes, a share of 23%, out of a total of 32,995,507 tonnes.

The share of Chinas among other large container ports was 47% through Tacoma, Washington, 37% by Oakland, California, 36% via Seattle, 21% via Charleston, South Caroline and 18% via Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia.

(Graphic: Jason Miller / Linkedin)

The scope of the part of China of all the Tonnaises by merchandise, according to the tariff calendar harmonized in the United States (HTS), shows its domination in the main import categories. The share of Chinas, classified as downstream tonnage, is surmounted by plastic items, including toys, household items and personal care items, 46%; residential and offices furniture, 46%; nuclear reactors, 41%; Electronics ranging from televisions to the big screen to electric covers, 40%; Iron and steelworks, 47%; and sports toys and equipment, 88%.

The lower but still dominant tonnage import categories in China include sheets and pillowcases, 61%; Tractors, motorcycles and bikes, 40%; And the printer and the writing paper as well as the cardboard for packaging, 24%.

Companies rush to move the supply of Vietnam, Thailand, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, among other countries, before prevailing on the end of 90 -day reciprocal prices, said Jason Miller, who teaches the state university supply chain of Michigan Eli Broad College, in a LinkedIn post.

No question that we can compensate for the lost volumes of 30 to 60% of China [via other countries] Due to the prices, said Miller. This augurs enough for local employment around the most affected ports, because less imports are equal to fewer drivers of drainage and warehouse workers, coupled with training effects of less activity in general (for example, local restaurants see less business).

Unless the 145% tariffs in China are abandoned very soon (for example, this week), I do not see how this scenario is avoided.

There have been mixed signals outside China, with certain logistics leaders based in the United States on the ground, which indicates that Walmart and Target gave factories the green light to resume production, although companies did not resume inspections before shipment. This would seem to indicate that the retailers fill the pipeline of orders following reports on their visits to the White House and prevails over public declarations after the prices of China become. But there was an uncertainty as to whether Trump would cut pricing only for mega-retailers, or if reductions would apply to all importers.

