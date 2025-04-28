



The United Kingdom and the EU explained a new strategic partnership that Donald Trump threatened decades of the Atlantic crossing and presented a European front in Ukraine.

The draft declaration raised by London and Brussels ahead of the UK -EU summit on the 19th pointed out a general understanding of various shared profits.

Defense and security agreements that can see close cooperation in Ukraine are the best of the shopping list along with migration, a popular theme on both sides of the channel.

The French decided to pioneer a new contract for fishing, but diplomatic sources say that there will be no change for the time being.

Some EU capitals are promoting youth experience programs, which will allow people of the EU to spend at least 12 months in the UK, depending on mutual visa programs that are not added to migration levels.

The draft of the minimal communication by civil servants is designed to be the basis of political declaration and framework for dialogue on the scope of the problem.

We have confirmed the sharing principles that maintain global economic stability and mutual promises on freedom and open trade, the draft pointed out. He also added that the side will continue to work on how to alleviate the influence of fluctuations in the global economic order.

However, the UK has a summit as it continues to negotiate tariffs with the United States to pioneer special transactions. The UK faces 10% tariffs and the EU faces 20%.

Last week, ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ursula Von der Leyen demanded a driving force to unlock investment in renewable energy in the North Sea.

We are friends. And we are Europeans. It means that we share interest and democratic value. Von Der Leyen said that as a partner with the same idea after the meeting, we are ready to face global challenges.

Downing Street refused to mention the text but said it matched the UKS goal.

Starmers spokesman said: the Prime Minister has a better partnership with the EU in terms of jobs and British companies, reducing trade barriers, leading growth, and keeping us safely in a dangerous world. Therefore, we expect to discuss a wide range of issues with the EU and get an update at the summit.

The prime minister has recently strengthened the benefits of freedom and open trade and alliance around the world to reduce trade barriers and talk about cooperation with other economies. And it is actually a feature of discussions on the United States, India and other countries as well as the EU.

