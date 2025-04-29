USA Wrestling | U17 Mens Freestyle World Team Set in Claw Us Open; Sanchez, Taylor among the stars in the Grand Final





Las Vegas, nev. The Freestyle Mens Freestyle 2025 US U17 team was determined in an exciting finals of the U17 Freestyle World Team Tests on Sunday afternoon. The champions will represent the United States team at the 2025 U17 World Championships in Athens, Greece, July 28 to August 3.

The final presented a series of championships to the best of three, and two of the 10 clashes had to occupy the three complete games to determine a winner.

Among the team members is the world champion in 2024 U17, Samuel Sanchez, of California, who obtained a return trip to the worlds with a scan of two games on 2024 US U17 U17 U17 member of the world team Gréco-Romain Hayden Schwab of Iowa. Sanchez obtained his attack in both games and closed the attack on Schwabs, marking a pair of white victories, 9-0 and 6-0.

The winner of the Exceptional Wrestler Prize was the 110 kg champion Alex Taylor de l'Ohio, who marked a pair of pins to sweep Josh Hoffer from Illinois. Taylor followed the two games, but put back with great movements to put away the match. He marked pins in 3:32 and 1:57.

Taylor was one of the three athletes who were able to win Greco-Romain and Freestyle during the U17 world team tests and will participate in the two styles in Athens. Ariah Mills of Georgia (48 kg) and Arseni Kikiniou (65 kg) also won double titles and Arseni Kikiniou from California (65 kg).

Mills won a pair of decisions hard in relation to the U15 Nationals Champion, Chase Karenbauer de Pennsylvania. Mills claimed a tight 2-1 decision in the first game, and pushed with an 8-2 victory in the second match to secure the scan.

Kikiniou needed three games to defeat Rocco Cassioppi from Illinois in their series. Cassioppi opened the series with a 5-4 victory, but Kikiniou rallied to win a 2-1 close decision in combat two to force a third decisive match. Kikiniou was able to create a separation in the final match with a 10-4 victory.

Taylor was also one of the three National Freestyle 2024 16u champions to obtain a place in the world team of Freestyle 2025 U17, joined by Jayden James of New Jersey (71 kg) and Aaron Stewart de l'Illinois (80 kg).

James was in charge in his two -game scan on Justus Heeg from Illinois. James marked a quick technical fall of 10-0 in the first match in just 1:18. In the second match, James won the key positions in a 3-1 decision.

Stewart needed three battles to wage the hard Salah Tsarni from Maryland. It was Tsarni who won the first match, marking late in a 3-1 decision. Stewart won another battle tight in two, 5-4. In the decisive match, Stewart took an advance and closed a 4-1 decision.

2024 16U The national finalists Ashton Besmer from California won a two -game scan on the 2023 U17 world champion Paul Kenny from New Jersey at 60 kg. Besmer won the first match 6-1, then took control of a 12-0 technical fall in the fight two.

2024 U15 The Nationals Freestyle Champion Keegan Bassett, of Pennsylvania, were the 45 kg champion, beating his other wrestler of Keystone State Kooper, in two consecutive. Basset stopped at the start of the first game, then opened the offensive during a technical fall of 17-6. Bassett managed to close the series with a 10-4 victory in two.

The other champions were Gray Burnett from Ohio (55 kg) and Tanner Hodgins from New Jersey (92 kg), both of which won two consecutive fights.

Burnett swept Izayiah Chavez from Texas, marking a 10-0 technical fall in the first match, then ending it with a 12-5 victory in two. Hodgins did not authorize a point in his victory for two games against Brady Brown of Pennsylvania, with an 8-0 victory in one and a technical fall 10-0 in the event of two.

U17 Mens Freestyle World Team Trials

In Las Vegas, Nev., April 26 to 27

45 kg

1st – Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort High School Wrestling) Dec. KOOPER DEPUTY (Orchard Wrestling Club), two games at any

Bout One Bassett Tech Fall Deputy, 17-6 (2:56)

Bout two Bassett Tech Fall Deputy, 10-4

3rd – Shiloh Joyce (New Jersey) Dec. Hudson Chittum (Tennessee), 8-8

5th – Thales Silva (Izzy Style Wrestling) Dec. Lincoln Valdez (Pomona Wrestling Club Colorado), 5-0

7th – Carter Smith (Burnett formed Wrestling) TF Wyatt Dannegger (Team Missouri Select), 14-4 (3:54)

48 kg

1st – Ariah Mills (Roundtree Wrestling Academy) Dec. Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club), two games at any

Bout One Mills Dec. Karenbauer, 2-1

End two mills Dec. Karenbauer, 8-2

3rd – Turner Ross (Oklahoma) TF Thiago Silva (Izzy Style Wrestling), 11-0 (2:30)

5th – Cruz Gannon (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Connor Maddox (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 4-4

7th – Anthony Curlo (New Jersey) TF Shaefer Hoffman (Striked Wrestling), 11-1 (3:16)

51 kg

1st – Samuel Sanchez (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC) Dec. Hayden Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC), two games for any

BOUT A SANCHEZ Dec. Schwab, 9-0

Bout two Sanchez Dec. Schwab, 6-0

3rd – Michael Batista (New Jersey) Dec. Carter Shin (Palm Wrestling Academy), 5-0

5th – Cruzer Dominguez (MWC Wrestling Academy) TF Jackson SHIPLY (3F WRESTLING), 10-0 (1:25)

7th – Justin Farnsworth (Striked Wrestling by Steller) Dec. Sean Kenny (New Jersey), 6-0

55 kg

1st – Gray Burnett (Burnett drilling fight) Dec. Izayiah Chavez (best fight trained), two games at any

End a tech burnett. Fall Chavez, 10-0 (3:25)

Bout two Burnett Dec. Chavez, 12-5

3rd – Rocklin Zinkin (California) Dec. Ignacio Villasenor (Cowboy Wrestling Club), 8-7

5th – Shamus reward (Pennsylvania) Dec. Miklo Hernandez (Gun Smoke Wrestling Club), 10-3

7th – Maximus Hay (Askren Wrestling Academy) Dec. Tommy Wurster (Beast Mode Wrestling), 6-0

60 kg

1st – Ashton Besmer (Dethrone Wrestling Club) Dec. Paul Kenny (New Jersey), two games at any

Books a Besmer Dec. Kenny, 6-1

Bout two Besmer Tech. Fall Kenney, 12-0 (2:34)

3rd – Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory High School Wrestling) F. Nicholas Sorrow (Simmons Academy of Wrestling), 3:43

5th – Stephen Myers (Olympia Wrestling Club) F. Deven Lopez (La Gente Wrestling Club), 3:27

7th – Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (Gold Rush Wrestling) Dec. Vincent Anello (New Jersey), 2-1

65 kg

1st – Arseni Kikiniou (Poway Wrestling) Dec. Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah Wrestling Club), two games at a

A Cassioppi Dec. Kikiniou, 5-4

Two Kikiniou Dec. Cassioppi, 2-1

Three Kikiniou Dec. Cassioppi, 10-4

3rd – Matthew O'Neill (Malvern Wrestling Club) F. Austin Ellis (Sanderson Wrestling Academy), 3:34

5th – Austin Collins (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) Med. For. Noah Bull (Sanderson Wrestling Academy),

7th – Gabriel Ballard (Grit Mat Club) Med. For. Braylon Reynolds (Red Cobra Wrestling Academy),

71 kg

1st – Jayden James (KD Training Center) Dec. Justus Heeg (Illinois), two games at any

Bout One James Tech Fall Heeg, 10-0 (1:18)

End two James Dec. Heeg, 3-1

3rd – Justis Jesuroga (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Maximus Fortier (Quest School of Wrestling), 6-1

5th-Asher Bacon (X-Calibur Athletics Wrestling Club) Dec. Drake Morrison (East Idaho Elite Wrestling Club), 3-2

7th – Lucas Boe (Spartan RTC @ LHP) TF Nathaniel Replogle (Striked Wrestling), 11-0 (3:51)

80 kg

1st – Aaron Stewart (Launch Em Up Wrestling Academy) Dec. Salah Tsarni (DMV RTC), two games at a

Regarding Tsarni Dec. Stewart, 3-1

Bout two Stewart Dec. Tsarni, 5-4

To three Stewart Dec. Tsarni, 4-1

3rd – Isai Fernandez (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)) Dec. Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham Community Charter High School Wrestling), 6-4

5th – Kyle Scott (Pennsylvania) Dec. Zane Gerlach (Avalanche Wrestling Association), 9-7

7th – Mario Hutcherson (Young Guns Wrestling Club) TF Nicholas Singer (Steller Formd Wrestling), 13-2 (1:41)

92 kg

1st – Tanner Hodgins (Shore Thing Wrestling Club) Dec. Brady Brown (All-American Wrestling Club), two games at any

End a Hodgins Dec. Brown, 8-0

Bout two Hodgins Tech Fall Brown, 10-0 (1:44)

3rd – Maximus Konopka (Connecticut) Dec. Ronan An (level of level up UP), 10-9

5th – Sam Howard (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) Med. For. JT Smith (MWC Wrestling Academy),

7th – Michael White (Lawrence North Wrestling Club) TF Daniel Hoke (Ohio), 13-2 (0:55)

110 kg

1st – Alex Taylor (Wrestling in Beast mode) Dec. Josh Hoffer (Dubtown Wrestling Club), two games at any

Bout a Taylor Pin Hoffer, 3:32

Bout two Taylor Pin Hoffer, 1:57

3rd – Ryder Smith (Rabbit Wrestling Club) Dec. Mateo Vinciguerra (Seagull Wrestling Club), 7-7

5th – Noah Mathis (Bobcat Wrestling Club) Dec. Ehanan Fleshman (Iowa), 11-2

7th – Makhi Rodgers (Askren Wrestling Academy) Dec. Luke Driedric (Askren Wrestling Academy), 15-10

Exceptional wrestler Alex Taylor (110 kg)

