Octopus Support Y CORP is still trying to launch a British mobile provider.





According to the two weekend newspaper reports, Fern Trading (Octopus Group) Backed Y Corporation is still prepared to launch a new British mobile operator, which is supported by the MVNO (MIRTUAL OPERATO) contract with Three UK. But readers in IsPreview will find that they have already tried last year.

According to the FT (Paywall), according to the FT (Paywall), which followed the report on Telegraph on Sunday, FERN approached three UK (to be merged with VODAFONE), and Y Corp had already provided a brand MVNO and an existing wholesale contract with the network operator. I signed it.

But both knights did not seem to know that Y Corp had already tried this with a confused “beta” release at the end of 2024. The new YMOBILE service was first broadcasted in November 2024, claiming to be the first “data -driven ESIM MVNO” (here), and all claimed that all provided users with simpler, simpler and simpler and more eco -friendly alternatives to traditional operators.

Their plans reflect the simplified range of 4G and 5G -competent data dedicated (mobile broadband) ESIM plans (for example, up to 100GB for 10GB for 5 and 15). But a month later (December 2024), the Y Mobile website suddenly disappeared, and the early adapter announced that the service was in the “beta stage” (not mentioned in the original media shot), and the operator decided to temporarily suspend the YMOBILES service. The customer plan was “ended” in January 2025.

A spokesman for YMOBILE told ISPREVIEW in December 2024.

As part of a continuous effort to provide an excellent mobile experience, we decided to temporarily suspend the YMOBILES service while preparing for the next stage of development.

This decision follows the completion of the beta stage. Now we begin to develop a more powerful and advanced version of the YMOBILE version for the launch in the near future.

All user contracts have been implemented and the service is currently suspended.

We are grateful for the trust and understanding of all users when we perform this stage, which can provide better service in the future. We expect all users to continue to update the progress, and soon to start this new chapter on a trip.

If this is not a way to start a new retail service to the market, it will sufficiently damage the company. But they clearly expressed their intention to prepare for the “more powerful and advanced version of the YMOBILE version” for launch in the near future. But in fairly speaking, they issued a refund and made an appropriate amount of notice.

According to the latest newspaper report, OCTOPUS seems to have appointed the former Talktalk Consumer Head of ADAM DUNLOP as a director in January to investigate the plan (the same month as the end of the old service in the same month) and prepare for a new service in the near future. But they must do something special to replenish the messy first attempt. It is not easy in today's various mobile markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ispreview.co.uk/index.php/2025/04/octopus-backed-y-corp-still-looking-to-launch-uk-mobile-provider.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos