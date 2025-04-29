IBM has announced a major investment in the United States in the next 5 years





IBM's CEO, Arvind Krishna, describes how he wants to advance the American Mainframe and Quantum calculation manufacturing during an exclusive interview with “The Claman Countdown”.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), one of the country's largest technological employers, plans to invest $ 150 billion in the United States “over the next five years to fuel the economy and accelerate its world leader in IT,” said a press release.

“We are extremely focused on the use of American ingenuity and American innovation,” IBM CEO, Arvind Krishna said on an exclusive interview on “The Claman Countdown” on Monday. “When I think of artificial intelligence, quantum computer science, computers between Mainframe, this investment in R&D associated with all associated manufacturing will allow the United States to be at the front of these three technologies.”

IBM was founded in 1911 as a computer tax reduction company and was renowned in 1924, according to its website. The company affirms that its innovations “allowed the American social security system, the Apollo program which put a man on the moon and electricity companies in each industry”.

The company manufactures high -performance computers in Powhkeepsia, New York, “which are the technological backbone of American and global economies. More than 70% of whole global transactions per value executed via IBM mainframes which are manufactured here in America.”

A low angle view of the facade of the regional headquarters of international commercial machines (IBM) at Silicon Valley Foster City, California on November 17, 2018 (Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images / Getty Images)

IBM says that it “will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in America”.

The company joins the list of companies that invest in America under President Donald Trump.

“We really appreciate the emphasis put by this administration on American innovation and to help stimulate global affairs,” said Krishna. “This investment is money that we deposit because we believe in the economic opportunity, here and in the world.”

Last week, IBM published its profits from the first quarter of 2025, which scored a turnover of $ 14.5 billion.

IBM has announced its intention to invest $ 150 billion in the United States over the next five years. (Plexi images / ghi / ucg / universal images group / getty images)

IBM shares have earned 12% so far this year, upgrading the Benchmark S&P 500 index, which has decreased by almost 9%.

The company has provided for a turnover of June-trimester between $ 16.40 billion and 16.75 billion dollars, above the average estimate of analysts of $ 16.33 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

IBM displayed on a smartphone with Meta has seen in the background. August 10, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Jonathan Raa / Nurphoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Changs% IBM International Business Machines Corp. 236.16 +3.75 + 1.61%

“We remain optimistic about the possibilities of long -term growth for technology and the global economy. Although the macroeconomic environment is fluid, depending on what we know today, we keep our annual expectations for income growth and available cash flows,” Krishna said in a press release.

Milanee Kapadia and Fox Business Reuters contributed to this report.

