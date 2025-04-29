Irishman living in the United States for decades held by immigration officials | US News





An Irishwoman who has lived legally in the United States for four decades was owned by immigration officials in the last week due to a criminal record dating from 20 years.

Cliona Ward, 54, was detained at San Francisco airport on April 21 after returning from Ireland to visit her sick father and was held in an immigration and customs application (ICE) in Tacoma, Washington.

Ward has a green card but was sentenced to 2007 and 2008 drug possession, which she thought she was deleted, said her family.

The latest evidence of a repression against migrants documented under President Donald Trump aroused a worrying expression from Irish Taoiseach, Michel Martin. When people have green cards and citizenship rights, there should not be a problem, so we will continue this on a bilateral basis to ensure that those who legitimately have the right to be in the United States are free of any challenges or difficulty of this kind, he told RT on Monday. The Ireland Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it provided consular assistance.

Originally from Dublin, Ward moved to the United States when she was a child, attended the University of California in Santa Cruz, works for a non-profit organization, paying taxes and takes care of a sick chronic son who is an American citizen, according to his sister Orla Holladay.

The legal record of services includes two crimes for the possession of drugs and four crimes, according to court documents examined by Newsweek. The cases come from a period when she was drug addict but she has been sober for two decades, Holladay told the magazine. She has a criminal past, but she is not a criminal. He is a person with a painful past.

In a crowdfunding call to collect funds for a lawyer by Monday afternoon, the commitments exceeded $ 23,000 (17,200) Holladay said that his sister had paid her offenses and became a member of the community. She did everything she was supposed to do to make repairs, she wrote. Cliona is a very private and sweet person, who wants nothing more than going back to her quiet life.

Believing that his convictions were deleted, the Guardian could not verify that this was the case Ward had frequently visited Ireland and returned to the United States each time without problem, Holladay said.

Earlier this year, she accompanied her mother-in-law in Ireland to visit her father, who suffers from dementia, and after her return to the United States, was arrested at Seattle airport on March 19 and held for three days.

She was released to obtain documents on the allegedly deleted convictions and presented them to ICE officials at San Francisco airport on April 21, after which she was again held and sent to the Tacoma establishment, Holladay said.

Ward was chained on the way, leaving her shameful and demoralized, and found that the conditions in the establishment were hard, said her sister. Although she cannot speak with the majority of women in there because most do not speak English, they have mutually supported and there are a lot of tears and hugs between women.

Erin Hall, a lawyer based in Seattle, should have a first consultation with Ward on Monday. The immigration hearing for rooms is scheduled for May 7.

The American representative Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat in California, said that it was unfathomable that a crime of the decade that would have extinguished could be used to expel a legal permanent resident which was a productive member of the community.

Trump won the elections in 2024 on the promise of the largest deportation operation in American history, but little predicted a repression against documented immigrants, including holders of green cards and citizens who have birth or naturalization status. On April 27, a federal judge accused the administration of having withdrawn a two -year -old American citizen without a significant process.

High -level recent cases include a Canadian, Jasmine Mooney, who was held for two weeks, sometimes in icy cells, due to a problem with her work visa.

Jessica Brsche, a German tourist, spent more than six weeks in detention, including eight days in isolation, because the American authorities suspected that she planned to work as a tattoo artist without a work visa.

A visa mixture led Rebecca Burke, a British graphic designer, interviewed and detained for three weeks, an event that prompted her to warn other tourists to avoid traveling to the United States.

