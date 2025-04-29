



According to EUACTIV's preparation documents, the EU and the UK will form a strategic partnership in Donald Trump's turbulence in Donald Trump's turbulence, multilateralism and Ukraine.

At the highly expected summit on May 19, BLOC and previous members will set a vision for “strategic partnership” based on “security, safety and prosperity of all people across the UK and the EU.”

The three -page “designated preface”, which is drafted by London and the current amendment, should be far from Donald Trump's US administration by deepening relationships with Europe as the pressure on British prime minister, Keir Starmer, increases.

Starmer has vowed to reset the relationship between the UK and the EU, and is interested in transactions that can access the EU system to access the EU system. He greatly rejected the proposal that the UK should choose a close relationship with the EU or the United States.

However, the draft that repeats the promise of “freedom and open trade” and “international development” on both sides and describes multilateralism as “important” seems to be reproducing the retreat from each principle of the Trump administration.

Trump's tariffs, foreign aid cuts and withdrawals in international organizations such as the World Health Organization have caused a wide range of criticism in Starmer's Labor Party and British political spectrum.

The EU and the United Kingdom will also reaffirm their support for Ukrainian independence, sovereignty and territory honesty within the internationally recognized border due to the direct contradictions and direct contradictions of the Ukrainian Crimia to Russia.

In order to support Ukraine, the use of frozen Russian assets and cooperation in illegal migration are also referred to as priority of future relationships.

Another document for future dialogue will be adopted at the summit with the central text of the defense and security agreement. The EU wants to see a new deal of existing BREXIT contracts, fishing rights and youth mobility.

The EU Ambassador will discuss the draft of the joint statement on Wednesday.

(Information, JP)

(Information, JP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/defence/news/exclusive-uk-eu-to-frame-partnership-as-bulwark-against-trump-turmoil/

