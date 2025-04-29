Is Keir Starmer getting advice from AI? The British government will not tell us





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to make this country a world leader of AI.

Thousands of civil servants in the center of the British government, including those who work directly to support Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are using their own artificial intelligence chatbots to do their own work. Officials did not disclose exactly how the tools are used, regardless of whether the prime minister is receiving advice prepared using AI or whether the public officials are receiving advice on how inaccurate or biased AI production. Experts say that public shortages raise concerns about the government's transparency and the accuracy of information used in the government.

NEW Scientist was developed by HOUSE, a record of the interaction with Redbox in 20 government departments after securing the world's first release of Chatgpt Logs in accordance with the Freedom of Information (Freedom of Information) method, and was trialed by British employees. I have asked for a record with REDBOX, Generative AI tool. Large language model drive chatbot allows users to interrogate government documents and create the first draft of briefing. According to the initial trial, a civil servant insisted that he had synthesized 50 documents in a few seconds, not all day.

All departments in contact say that they have not used Redbox or have refused to provide a copy of interaction with tools, and the new scientist request argues that the information commissioner office, an official term used to respond to the FOI, may cause an unbalanced or insufficient level of unbalanced level, interference or irritation.

But the two departments provided information about using Redbox. The cabinet office, which supports the prime minister, said 3,000 departments participated in the red box and 30,000 chat. According to the FOI, he said that it would require more than a year to review these chat to modify sensitive information before disclosing. The Business and Trade Department also stated that it would have over 13,000 prompts and responses, saying that it would not be possible to review it for launch.

When asking a follow -up question about the use of Redbox, the two departments supervised the tools by referring to the new scientists in science, innovation and technical departments (DSIT). The DSIT did not answer specific questions about whether the prime minister or other cabinet was being prepared using AI tools.

A DSIT spokesman told a new scientist: No one should spend time doing better and faster. The redbox built into WhiteHall uses the power of AI as a safe, safe and practical way to help public officials summarize documents and draft agendas more easily. This ultimately liberates civil servants to increase our work speed, to form policies and to focus on improving services that lead to changes in this country.

However, the use of the creation AI tool is related to some experts. The large language model has a well -documented problem with prejudice and accuracy that is difficult to alleviate, so there is no way to see if the Redbox provides quality information. DSIT did not answer specific questions about how Redbox users avoid inaccuracy or prejudice.

My problem is that the government must serve the public, and part of this service is to have a certain amount of approach to understand how we decide as a taxpayer and how there is a process.

Since the generated AI tool is a black box, it is not easy to test or understand how Flicks reach other output. She said the government's willingness to share the information further reduces transparency.

The lack of transparency is expanded to the Treasury, the third government department. In response to the FOI request, the Treasury said that employees could not access the Redbox and the GPT tools could be used internally within HM. [His Majestys] The Treasury does not maintain a quick history. CHATGPT is the most famous example, and the other large language model is also known as GPT. The response is that the Treasury uses the AI ​​tool, but does not maintain a comprehensive record of use. The Treasury did not respond to new scientists to explanation requests.

FLICK says it's hard to get an idea on how to duplicate the decision -making process unless you maintain the prompt you are using, Flick says.

Jon Baines of the UK law firm Mishcon de Reya says it is rare to choose not to record this information. It is surprising that the government has not said that the prompt input in the internal GPT system cannot be searched. The court ruled that it was not necessary to maintain public records before the public institutions were kept, but good information governance would still be very important to maintain a place used to develop or provide information, he said.

However, Tim Turner, a data protection expert, says the Treasury is in the right not to maintain the AI ​​prompt under the FOI law.

