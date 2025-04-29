The British government conflicts with the union of public wages.





Downing Street has begun a conflict with a labor union on public sector salaries and argued that there will be no additional funds for more than 2.8 % of the independent benefits.

According to the health authorities, NHS employees were recommended by about 3 %. Number 10 did not deny that the salary review agency was encouraged to raise almost 4 %of teachers.

In other words, if the government accepts wage recommendations, as in last year, some increase should raise funds from public spending cuts and efficiency savings.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that there will be no additional funding if the recommendation exceeds what the department can afford.

Labor union leaders have a new political problem with Starmers and Rachel Reeves, because they want the wages that receive funds to rise than inflation and do not want to cut them elsewhere.

Wage recommendations for nearly 500,000 teachers and 14 million NHS workers were first reported on Monday by The Times.

Both recommendations are higher than they wanted when they set up their wage expectations before Christmas.

In December, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health said that it would be inexpensive to exceed 2.8 % of teachers, NHS employees and doctors in 2025-26 as evidence of independent wage review agencies.

Immediately after winning the Julys General Electricity, the Labor Party provided 5 % to 6 % increase in 2024-25 to solve the long-term execution dispute.

The ministers insisted that the wage level of the public sector was enough to bring it to the private sector.

However, since then, the British private sector's wage growth is expected to rebound in the short term, predicting that the budget office will rise 5.2 %by 2025, predicting the wages and salaries of the economy in 2025, and the inflation is expected to rise from about 3.7 %to 2.7 %in March, and the UK, and the United Kingdom. The bank expects to rise by 2.7 % next month.

Medical Minister Stephen Kinnock confirmed that the government was recommended by a salary review agency and would consider them very carefully.

I … I would urge our colleagues to participate constructed with us and recognize the reality of financial status, he told Sky News.

However, some unions signaled that they could take industrial behavior if the salary proposal did not meet expectations.

Daniel Kebede, the secretary -general of NEU Teachers Union, asked the government to immediately publish wages and clarify how to raise funds.

He added that salaries must exceed inflation and fully funded.

NASUWT Teaching Union also threatened strikes unless the teacher's wage hikes were adopted in the school budget and the government did not fully support funds by the government.

One health authorities said the gap between government proposals and sector expectations would be a problem. This is probably the largest budget round over the years.

They added that the government is unlikely to approve more than 3 %, given how tight the budget is. But he added that he would not want to face the prospect that the strike will begin again.

Junior doctors also signed that this year could return to industrial action if it did not meet the hope of restoring long -term salary.

All industrial measures can be played by the government's goals so that 92 % of the NHS patients in the UK will not wait for 18 weeks after the request to start the treatment of rainy factor hospitals at the end of the Congress.

Royal College of Nursing's law, employment and membership director Jo Galbraith-Marten said: this award will rarely work. Nursing is important for providing government reforms, but occupations are in crisis, and people are less and more rapidly increasing.

We need direct negotiations with the government, not the physical process of the salary review of the past. It is necessary to fully support the wage award, and to take the resources from the front line service is unfair for employees and not good for the patient.

The Treasury said the government is considering recommendations and will respond in the appropriate process.

