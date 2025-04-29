USS Harry S. Truman: The Navy loses $ 60 million Super Hornet Jet at sea after it fell over board the aircraft carrier





CNN –

A US Navy F / A-18 super Hornet fighter was lost at sea after falling over the aircraft carrier of Harry S. Truman Uss when he was towed on board, the navy said in a statement on Monday.

An American official said that the first reports on the scene said Truman had made a difficult turn to escape Houthi Fire, which contributed to the fall of the fighter plane. The Houthis Yemens rebels said on Monday that they had launched a drone and missile attack on the aircraft carrier, which is in the Red Sea as part of the major American soldiers against the group supported by Iran.

All staff members on board are recorded and a sailor has undergone a minor injury, said the navy.

The F / A-18th was actively under the trailer in the bay of the hangar when the Move crew lost control of the plane. The aircraft and the towing tractor were lost over board, according to the press release. The sailors towing the plane took immediate measures to move away from the plane before it fell over board. An investigation is underway.

A second US official told CNN that the plane had flowed. An individual F / A-18 fighter is more than $ 60 million, according to the navy.

US Navy transports the largest world warships almost 1,100 feet long and with a trip of almost 100,000 tonnes is surprisingly handy for their size.

Powered by two nuclear reactors causing four propeller trees, Nimitz class carriers as the Truman can reach speeds greater than 34 MPH.

The exact details of the Tour that the Truman made to avoid Houthi's fire was not published, but the photos and videos of the ship and other Nimitz class carriers on the Defense Department website show that massive ships can resume a substantial list in a high -speed turn.

Carl Schuster, a former American navy captain, told CNN that carriers trying to avoid a missile attack used a zigzag tactic.

You generally perform a series of alternating towers of 30 to 40 degrees. Everyone takes about 30 seconds in each direction, but the turn begins strongly. It's like riding a zigzague car, said Schuster.

The ship is leaning around 10 to 15 degrees in the Tour, but it moves the ship about 100 to 200 meters from any probable goal if the ship moves at maximum speed, he said.

Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the Middle East and was in the Red Sea at the time of the incident. The navy stressed on Monday that the strike group and its air wing remain entirely capable of mission.

The Truman has been targeted several times in the attacks of the Houthis. He made the headlines in February when he collided with a merchant ship near Egypt; No injury has been reported. Another Truman F / A-18 was also wrongly shot and killed by the cruiser Uss Gettysburg in the Red Sea in December; The two pilots were safely ejected.

Other American navy ships in the region have also been the subject of a Houthi fire. At the beginning of 2024, an American destructive of the Red Sea had to use its system of weapons near Phalanx, its final line of defense against missile attacks, when a Houthis fire cruise missile approached up to a mile and therefore a few seconds from the impact.

The Houthi targeting of American warships in the region began after the US Navy intervened to try to prevent the rebel group from hitting commercial ships towards Israel to protest against its invasion of Gaza in October 2023.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has intensified air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, which has caused threats of reprisals against American warships by the rebel group.

Yemen will not retreat from the continuation of its support operations for the Palestinian people until the Israeli aggression on Gaza's judgments and the seat are lifted, the armed forces controlled by the Houthi in Yemen declared in a statement earlier this month after the American air strikes on an oil port in the west of Yemen killed by dozens of people.

The militant group said that the American assault against Yemen would only lead to additional targeting, commitment and confrontation.

The Houthis allegedly allegedly allegedly alleged that an American air strike had struck a prison with African migrants, killing dozens of people. The US military has made no immediate comments.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/28/politics/us-navy-jet-overboard/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos