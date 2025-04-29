With Trump in power, foreign cryptographic companies make breakthroughs in the United States





Last month, Paolo Ardoino, the managing director of the Cryptocurrency company Tether, joined business leaders and American legislators for a private lunch in Willard, a luxury hotel near the White House.

For years, Tether had faced charges that he had lied about his finances and allowed the crime to prosper on his platform. But at Willard, Mr. Ardodino and other cryptographic leaders were warmly welcomed by Senator Bill Hagerty, a republican of Tennessee in the Senate banks committee, who attended lunch and participated in a group discussion on digital money regulations and national security, according to four people knowing the event.

The episode was a sign of the changing landscape for cryptographic companies while President Trump adopted the industry. Once an elusive operator abroad with few public imprints in the United States, Tether capitalizes on change to establish a presence in Washington.

Since the inauguration of Mr. Trumps, Tether has prompted to reshape the cryptographic regulations when it plans to start an operation in the United States. The main product of the company is a cryptocurrency known as the Stablecoin, which is designed to maintain a price of $ 1. Tether pushes Congress to influence a Senate bill, presented this year by Mr. Hagerty, who describes the rules for stablecoins. And he launched a public relations campaign which presented advertisements in a publication of Washington initiates deceiving his cooperation with the American police.

For years, Tether had been considered with suspicion. Its stablecoin turned out to be a popular tool for criminals. In 2021, he paid $ 18.5 million to settle an investigation into fraud by the New York Attorney General.

But a few days after taking office, Mr. Trump, who launched a cryptography company with his sons last year, ended a repression of the Biden administration against digital assets. Cryptographic companies that have once avoided the country, fearing regulatory sanctions, now appreciate astonishing access to the congress and the White House.

No Crypto executive has illustrated the quarter of work that Mr. Ardoinin, an Italian who had never visited the United States before this year, no longer illustrated. During his trip to Washington in March, he met legislators, joined a forum organized by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and got involved in his colleagues leaders during a part sponsored by Coinbase, an exchange of crypto.

In recent interviews and publications on social networks, Mr. Ardoino presented himself as a simple foreigner enjoying a picturesque tour in America, displaying photos of himself at the American Capitol and the White House and the story visits to the Zoo of the Central Park and the Museum of Natural History.

I am very nef, he said in an interview with the New York Times. There should be a film on an Italian in New York for the first time at 40.

In private, Mr. Ardoino praised that Tether has powerful allies. The most eminent business partner of companies is the Investment Bank Cantor Fitzgerald, which until this year is led by Howard Lutnick, now Mr. Trumps Commerce Secretary. One of the main lobbyists of Tethers is Jeff Miller, an influential figure in republican policy which also represents Cantor Fitzgerald in the discussions on the Stable Bill.

During his recent trip, said Ardoino, he also met Zach Witkoff, a chief of Mr. Trumps Crypto Company, World Liberty Financial and a son of the White House envoy in the Middle East. And Tether has turned advice to Watchtower Strategy, a company company for public affairs, the founders of which include Mr. Miller and Kevin McCarthy, the former republican president of the Chamber.

We have met Kevin several times, said Ardoino. We are in good relationship. He did not meet Mr. Lunick because we respect the line not to get involved with Howard while he is in the administration, he added.

A representative of Mr. Lutnick did not respond to a request for comments.

In a statement, Mr. Miller called Tether the ultimate American ally and said he was proud to represent them. A spokesperson for Mr. Hagerty said the senator attended lunch in March to talk about digital assets and the national security link.

Even in the wild world of the crypto, Stethers Origin Story is distinguished by its distribution of characters. The company was founded 11 years ago by a former child actor, Brock Pierce. Mr. Pierce and a trading partner then put control of the company to Giancarlo Devasini, an Italian who worked as a plastic surgeon.

Now a billionaire cryptographic, Mr. Devasini lives in Switzerland and rarely speaks publicly. For a large part of the last decade, Mr. Ardoino, a former software developer who joined an affiliate Tether in 2014, was the public face of the company.

The Tethers product is designed to respond to a key gap in traditional cryptocurrencies, which constantly swing, which makes them annoying to use for payments and other standard transactions. Because stablecoins maintain a price of $ 1, many cryptographic investors prefer to use them for transactions.

In many ways, Tether and other transmitters operate as banks. A trader deposits $ 500 and receives 500 stablecoins; The transmitter generates income by investing part of these deposits and keeping yields for itself. But the system only works if the transmitter has a reserve of $ 1 for each room it sends in circulation, allowing customers to exchange their assets at any time.

For years, Tethers' criticisms stressed that the money he held in reserve would be insufficient to cover a wave of buyouts. When the New York General Office announced the 2021 regulation, he said that Tether had lied about the composition of his reserves and qualified his stablecoin cryptocurrency without stability.

Tethers' reputation should concern everyone, said the California Maxine Waters representative, the best democrat of the Chamber's Financial Services Committee, in an interview.

However, Tether has resisted several times. The company now publishes audits of its accounts, showing that around two thirds of its reserves, or around $ 94 billion, are invested in invoices for the American Treasury.

Last year, Tether recorded profits of more than $ 13 billion, making it one of the richest cryptography operations in the world. In December, he invested $ 775 million in Rumble, a right-wing streaming platform that worked closely with Trump Media & Technology Group, the Presidents Social Media Company. He also unveiled plans to build a head office called Tether Tower in Salvador.

Tethers most powerful Ally is Mr. Lutnick. Cantor Fitzgerald holds billions of dollars in American treasury bills, giving the cryptographic firm a splendor of consumer credibility. At a Bitcoin conference last summer, Mr. Lutnick told the crowd that he could personally confirm that the coins were completely supported.

We found every penny, he said at the event.

After Mr. Lutnick was confirmed as a trade secretary, he returned control of Cantor Fitzgerald to his sons. From now on, Cantor Fitzgerald and Tether work with Mr. Miller, the lobbyist, to shape stable rules in Washington, according to the lobbying disclosure forms. The version of the Senate of the Stablescoin legislation, the Act on Engineering, presents directives for American issuers in order to ensure that companies retain the appropriate reserves.

But the legislation, officially the law of guidance and establishment of national innovation for the law on stablescoins, includes a clause which would allow foreign issuers to sell their documents without following the new rules as long as they would be satisfied with certain requests for application of the law. During a recent audience of the banking committee, the Democratic senators criticized this clause, calling it a giant escape to help attach.

It seems that my republican colleagues are afraid to face one of the close friends of Donald and the secretary of trade of our nations, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, at the hearing.

In the end, the bank committee voted to bring the bill to the complete Senate.

In the interview, Mr. Ardoino said he was very happy to see the language in the law on engineering demanding cooperation with the police, because his business is already working in close collaboration with the American authorities. Tether plans to open an American arm, he said, and offering a domestic stable that adapted to financial institutions.

Mr. Ardoino plans to return to the United States frequently. He called a very clean Washington, even if he had food reserves. And he said he knew the prospect of challenging American cryptographic companies on their own lawn.

As it would be fun, said Ardoino.

