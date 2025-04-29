



The border security measures will maintain the British streets more safely, and the government will exclude foreign sex offenders from refugees as the government slashes the asylum and reinforces border security through a change plan.

Currently, the refugee agreement has allowed the state to reject the exile to terrorists, war criminals and individuals who are especially convicted of serious crimes.

For the first time, a guilty decision on a crime qualified for foreigners for the sex offender registration will lead them to refugee refugee status and strengthen our approach to border security through the rigorous implementation of the rules.

The change of law, which will be introduced through a new amendment to border security, asylum, and immigration legislation, also sends a clear message that the government will make the British street more safer and treat sexual crimes with the seriousness of the seriousness of the British streets to counterattack violence against women and girls for 10 years.

The new law comes with more powerful measures to reduce exile back logs and save taxpayers. The court will reduce the time it takes to consider appeals from asylum applicants in the accommodation facility, and provide a new goal to speed up the decision by launching artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the exile.

In accordance with the new measures, the first class trial immigration and exile will have a new 24 -week goal to determine the appeals of those who receive accommodations or foreign criminals. This will help to prevent long legal battles, move the broken asylum applicants faster at the hotel, and remove those who do not have the right to be in the country.

The bill will also introduce more powerful measures to remove people who are posing with immigrant lawyers or torture by providing advice on how to claim exile and raising fraudulent claims. The Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) will give you an extended authority to hit this fraud at a fine of up to 15,000.

Under the new government, there has been a big progress in fixing the foundation of the asylum system, and more than 24,000 people who do not have the right to be in the UK during the first nine months after the election have increased 52% in the last three months of 2024, including 16% increase in foreign criminals.

The Minister of Home Affairs Yvette Cooper said:

We are restoring the order with a broken exile system that has been in delay and functional disorders for too long, and we are strengthening the system so that the rules are respected and implemented.

Sex offenders who are at risk to the community should not be able to benefit from the British refugee protection. We are strengthening these terrible crimes seriously.

During a large amount of legal battle, asylum applicants should not be trapped in the hotel for the taxpayer. That's why we are changing the law to clear the back log, finish the use of asylum hotels, and save billions of pounds for taxpayers.

This is part of the change to strengthen our borders, make the streets more safely, and restore order to the remaining broken system.

Jess Philips protection and violence against women and girls said:

We decided to achieve a mission to reduce violence against women and girls in 10 years.

This is exactly the reason why we take measures to make sure there are strong protection measures throughout the system, including clamping foreign criminals who commit tremendous crimes such as sex crimes.

We guarantee that the sex offenders who are convicted and registered are not eligible for refugee status.

Along with these measures, AI will be assigned to support the case of the casework people to make a faster decision against the asylum claims to prevent the exile applicants from being trapped in Limbo for taxpayers.

CASEWORKERS uses AI to speed up access to relevant national advice and summarize long interview score cards to simplify exile processing without damaging the quality of human decision. This technology can save decision makers for up to 1 hour per case.

As announced last month, with these important measures for reforming the asylum system, the government will also write a amendment to the law, which should also confirm that a company that employs people in the performance economy can work in the United Kingdom by confirming that it can work in the UK.

This important inspection allows someone to identify immigration and allow them to work legally in the UK. In other words, employment inspections will be expanded to business and zero -time workers who employ the performance economy in sectors such as construction, food delivery, beauty salons and courier services.

In addition to these measures, breakthrough border security, asylum and immigration legislation will be authorized to restrict restrictions on foreign criminals living in the community, including mandatory electronic tags, strict nightfalls and exclusion areas, by using the power of the counter terrorist style.

Extra background

This measure should be made before the report stage of the House of Representatives' landmark border security, asylum and immigration bills.

Foreign sex offender

Under the 2007 British border law, if a foreigner is convicted of crime and at least 12 months of custody, the deportation order must be made. This excludes several exceptions, including places that violate the UKS obligations under the refugee agreement.

However, the refugee agreement will be especially rejected to those who make risks in the community of the UK, which has been convicted of serious crimes, and the proposed amendment will create an estimation that the individual who is convicted of sexual crimes will refuse to protect according to the notification requirement. This does not change the long principles of all arguments that all claims must be considered for each case to meet the criteria and the risks raised in the community.

Supported accommodations and appeals for foreign national criminals

Under the new proposal, the first hierarchy of immigration and exile commercial chairmen should determine the appeals that are required to be executed by the person who receives accommodations, or that foreign criminals in foreign countries, which are reasonably executed within 24 weeks within 24 weeks, can be executed reasonably.

At present, the court does not have time to consider this case. Increasing this appeal will help people pass through the asylum system rather than to be trapped in accommodation facilities at the cost of taxpayers and to speed up the expulsion of foreign criminals. This helps to use the hotel as an exile accommodation and facilitates faster expulsion.

Last month (March 2025), the government also announced more funds to increase the number of days of immigration and exile chambers to increase the number of days of the first class and the top class, helping to increase the decision -making speed and continue to move the system.

Immigration advice

Providing immigration advice without registering with IAA or recognized legal regulatory agencies is a criminal offense that can be in jail, and a new amendment to border security, asylum and immigration bills will give the IAA a strong power to pursue those who violate the rules.

The IAA is the only regulator who can investigate and prosecute immigrant lawyers or those who are qualified. These SHAM lawyers can act as a broker for those who want to abuse their immigration system to stay in England.

Illegal work

The government has previously announced that it will strengthen the illegal labor inspection of the new amendment in GOV.UK.

Wider government AI work

The new tool said that the prime minister will promote the digitization of government services in order to find a 45 billion -dollar productivity saving as the Prime Minister sets how AI and technology will work throughout the public service in science, innovation and technical departments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sex-offenders-to-be-stripped-of-refugee-protections

