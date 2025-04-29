Despite the improvement in relations, the United States will be absent from the Vietnam WarExBulletin





Women wearing t-shirts from Vietnamese national flag pass in front of the Saigon Center sales complex in Ho Chi Minh City on April 29, 2025, before the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Manan Vatsyayana / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

legend

Ho Chi Minh City, American officials from Vietnam do not attend the main public event commemorating the end of the Vietnam War in Ho Chi Minh City this week, according to a guest list published by the organizers and views by NPR.

At the top of the list, announced during the final rehearsal of the military parade of April 30, are the greatest friends of Vietnam Laos, Cambodia, Cuba and China.

On April 30, 1975, the North Vietnamese troops stormed the independence palace in the center of Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh, finishing the almost 20-year war which caused major losses for northern and southern Vietnam, as well as the South ally in the United States.

The day is now celebrated in Vietnam as a reunification day.

Last week, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration had told its higher diplomats in Vietnam not to participate in birthday -related events, including a reception on April 29 and the military parade the next day.

Although he does not confirm the report, a spokesperson for the State Department declared at NPR that the United States and Vietnam “had a robust bilateral relationship and that we are committed to deepening and expanding these links.”

From adversaries to partners

For its part, the Vietnam Foreign Ministry said Hanoi and Washington have now trained “a complete strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development”.

The complete strategic partnership is the highest level of bilateral relations between Vietnam and any other country.

The ministry also said that foreign guests from more than 20 countries and organizations, including the United States, will participate in the celebration this year.

Apparent snub

Several American veterans and former war correspondents arrived at Ho Chi Minh City before the birthday.

However, the apparent snob of representatives of the US government has led to a certain disappointment among the Vietnamese. The veteran of the 74 -year war, Phung Xuan Hai, told NPR that each country “has its own thought”.

“Even if they are our complete strategic partners, they have a different nature,” said Hai, adding: “However, that shouldn't, and does not affect our joyful opportunity.”

The event organizers said that more than 13,000 people, including the army, the police and civilians, participate in the main parade. There will be a fly by the Vietnamese Air Force, fireworks and a drone show.

Laos, Cambodia and China also sent soldiers to join the parade that draws generalized public attention.

Local residents, as well as people from other cities and provinces, gathered in the center of Ho Chi Minh to look at the parade rehearsals in the middle of tightened security.

The City War Museum has seen an increase in visitors, both national and international.

