Media Tychard Richard Desmond put Rothschild in a court fight on Monday.

Desmonds Northern & Shell asked the London High Court to hand over the document as part of a lawsuit against the gambling committee.

Northern & Shell wants the court to declare that the committee is illegal, pursuing damages in this case, which is expected to be trial later this year.

AllWynn, an international lottery operator, the best owner of the Czech Republic, KAREL KOMRK, has won a famous contract to run a lottery for the state since February 2022.

Northern & Shell, who failed the contract, claims that this process is unfair. Rothschild advised a committee on procurement procedures, but the northern & shell argued that the bank had a relationship with allwyn and caused potential conflict.

Rothschild is not a conflict, but Desmond, chairman of Desmond, and according to a company house, according to a company house with a significant impact and control, a bank played a role in the committee.

Daniel Toledano KC, a representative of Northern & Shell, said on Monday's claim that the gambling committee did not properly investigate the conflict or obvious conflict of understanding in connection with the use of Rothschild.

Rothschild can access sensitive information, including all sections of all applicants, in the process of procurement of the British lottery, Barrister said.

But he claimed that Ross Child paid AllWyn's discretionary commission on the November 2019 advice on investments in Greek lottery operators OPAP.

Toledano added that in 2021, Rothschild's funds invested in bonds issued by Sazka Group, the previous name of Allwynn.

Northern & Shell wants Rothschild to disclose documents including internal letters and bond investment details. The company also requires a variety of documents from ALLWYN.

Rothschild, the Valentina Sloane KC, told the hearing that the Northern & Shells public application was excellent and interfered with. She said that the extensive documents pursued by Northern & Shell are not related to the claimant.

Rothschild was not a party in the procedure, which was a problem between the claimant and the gambling committee, she added.

Mark Howard KC, representing Allwyn, urged the court to refuse to apply for public applications.

He insisted on the insistence that the unrealistic and obvious air of the northern and shells challenges the procurement process. He explained the demand for documents as a fishing expedition.

The gambling committee said: we do not mention the ongoing legal process.

Additional report from ortenca aliaj

