China exports to the United States plunge as the prices have struck, leading certain experts to warn shortages of products





Chinese freight shipments in the United States fall strongly with the steep prices of the Trump administration in place, which has warned the main American retailers of imminent tenders.

The trade war between China and the United States has intensified in recent weeks, each nation hiking on several occasions in importation in a tit-form. While Trump gave other countries a 90-day break on prices, while their leaders have undertaken to negotiate with the United States, China has remained except.

American import duties on Chinese products now reach 145%. China, on the other hand, retaliated with 125% prices on American products.

At the port of Los Angeles, which, with the port of Long Beach, receives approximately 40% of all imports from Asia, shipments last week fell 10% compared to the same period a year earlier. This number should continue to fall.

“We are now starting to see the flow of cargo to the port of Los Angeles slow,” said executive director of the port of Los Angeles, Eugene Seroka, at a meeting of the Los Angeles board of directors on April 24. “It is my prediction that in two weeks, arrivals will drop by 35%,” he added.

American retailers had rushed to import goods into the country before the entry into force of President Trump's prices, leading to a peak imports since last summer. Now, with the 145% prices making goods from China about twice and a half times more expensive than they were last year, “said all of China's expeditions for large retailers and manufacturers,” said Seroka.

By another estimate, China's container reservations in the United States are 60%dropped, according to Flexport, a management chain management company.

The decrease occurs during what is generally a period responsible for imports in the United States “, we would normally see an increase in reservations at all levels, because it is the beginning of the expedition year,” said Nathan Strang, director of the Ocean Freight at Flexport. “It is when the articles of the start of the school year and the Halloween articles begin to enter.”

In addition, retailers have probably stored sufficient stocks to last a few months, said Seroka, adding that summer to see that many products are out of stock. All kinds of goods are going through the port of Los Angeles to meet in households in the United States

The five best categories of import imports are furniture, automotive parts, clothing, plastics and shoes, a spokesperson for the port at CBS Moneywatch said.

Empty shelves?

Large retailers and small establishments warn that consumers could soon face inventory shortages related to prices. The goods that land on store shelves could be subject to price increases, once “pricing supplements” are added.

Torsten Sløk, economist of head of the Apollo Global Management capital-investment company, said in a recent blog article that prices will lead to “empty shelves in American stores in a few weeks and hairstyle type shortages for consumers and for companies using Chinese products as intermediate goods”.

Last week, the CEOs of Walmart and Target warned President Trump that his scanning pricing policy could lead to gaps in stores, if it remains in force, Axios reported for the first time.

“We had a productive meeting with President Trump and his team and appreciated the opportunity to share our ideas,” Walmart said in a statement.

Target also said in a statement that he “had a productive meeting with President Trump and our retail peers to discuss the way to trade, and we remain determined to bring value to American consumers”.

The two retailers had previously publicly warned that the samples could cause higher prices for consumers.

“We do not want to increase prices”, but “there will probably be cases where prices will increase for consumers,” Walmart’s financial director John David Rainey told CNBC.

Last month, Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC, “the consumer will probably see price increases in the coming days” as a result of prices on Mexico imports.

Generalized reservation freeze

Logistics groups also report a sharp drop in freight shipments from China.

For the week of April 14, the reservation of volumes of China in the United States fell by 45% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to Vizion, a container monitoring service.

“This spectacular drop is aligned with two key developments: the pricing announcement of April 4, followed by reprisal measures of China announced on April 5.

Freightos, a freight booking platform, notes that carriers cancel the navigations of China to a quick clip because they cannot fill their ships with goods. The prices of ocean containers went from $ 8,100 in July 2024 for a standard 40 -foot container, at around $ 2,327, noted the group.

Many importers stop shipments until they take more clarity in Mr. Trump's pricing plans. A Freightos survey of 195 small importers revealed that 33% of companies planned to suspend shipments in response to prices.

Kristin Bear, owner of a lingerie based in the United States, Kilo Brava, hopes that Mr. Trump will get his position on the prices, so that she can continue to make clothes in China and import them to the United States, she cannot afford to import goods with 145% of prices in place, she said.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a journalist based in New York for CBS Moneywatch covering small businesses, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finances. She appears regularly on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reports.

