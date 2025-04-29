



A 45-year-old Iraqi man was charged on Monday to have voted illegally in the 2020 presidential election, a prosecution which, according to federal officials, had been assisted by Elon Musks, the so-called Department of Government Effectiveness.

The case against man, Akeel Abdul Jamiel, seemed to be the first announced by the Ministry of Justice in which the unity of Mr. Musks, also known as Doge, is recognized for having helped the investigation which led to the accusation. The ministry did not respond to an investigation into the form that the help of the units had taken.

Mr. Jamiel lived in South Glens Falls, NY, about an hour north of Albany in the county of Saratoga, when he voted illegal, officials said. It was forbidden to vote because he was not an American citizen but did it anyway, according to a charge document.

He registered as a member of the Conservative Party about a month before the elections, according to public archives. It seems that it is the first time he has been inscribed to vote in the United States, where the files show that he had lived since at least 2005.

President Trump has argued since 2020 that rampant electoral fraud made him lose the election of years to President Joseph R. Biden Jr. In what could be considered an ironic touch, the judicial files in a trial suggest that Mr. Jamiel is a supporter of Trump.

Mr. Jamiel was not in detention on Monday, and a spokesman for the American lawyer in the North District of New York refused to comment when he could be. The accusation he faces, voted by extraterrestrials, is an offense punishable by one year in prison and a fine of $ 100,000. He could not be joined to comment.

In a statement, John A. Sacon III, the interim lawyer of the United States of the district, called Mr. Jamiels, votes an insensitive and illegal act.

We will continue to investigate and continue the illegal regimes aimed at correcting the electoral process, added Mr. Sarcone.

It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in the federal elections, and studies have shown that practice is practically nonexistent. However, Mr. Trump and his allies have long said that a large number of non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, vote or try to vote in the American elections.

In an executive decree published on March 25, Trump ordered the Ministry of Internal Security, in coordination with the DOGE administrator, to examine state voters alongside federal immigration files, including by assignment, if necessary and authorized by law, for consistency with federal requirements.

DOGE, whose work to date has been largely focused on reducing the federal workforce and the dismantling of federal agencies, said in a message published on the site of Musks on social networks, X: Excellent work of @Thejuspt for having continued electoral fraud when a non-citizen voted during a federal election.

This person has also already been arrested for assault in the first degree and received federal services, also said the message.

The request for benefits could not be checked on Monday, but the local reports and the judicial files of Mr. Jamiel in a federal trial indicate that he was accused of first degree at a shooting in 2017 in Monticello, NY, and was detained in the county of Sullivan for a certain period. We did not know how the case was resolved.

In his trial, one of the numerous unsuccessful legal actions which he filed before the Federal Court in New York, he accused the Sheriff of the county and several members of the prison staff of having abused him.

In another trial, tabled in 2019 against Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York at the time, Mr. Jamiel accused him of having raped his constitutional rights by providing a sanctuary for illegal immigrants who have difficulties.

I am unable to find and keep a job and support my needs, he wrote. I will not be able to keep a roof above my head.

As a exhibition attached to the prosecution, Mr. Jamiel understood a letter of April 2019 which he had written to Mr. Trump, referring to him as the great president and complaining about the issue of illegal immigration.

In a second exhibition, a letter to a federal judge supervising a separate trial, Mr. Jamiel closed his doors: may God bless America and his great president Mr. Donald J. Trump.

Sheelagh McNeill contributed to research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/28/nyregion/illegal-voting-iraqi-charged-doge.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos