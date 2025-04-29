Why will the United States lose against China





Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Donald prevails over the day of liberation of supposedly reciprocal prices against the rest of the world, no doubt, the most eccentric commercial policy proposals ever made, after a hasty retirement under the fire of the markets, transformed into a trade war with China. This may (or may not) have been what was planned from the start. So, can Trump win this war against China? Indeed, the United States, as it is now, after prevailing in second place, hope to succeed in its wider rivalry with China? The answers are no. It is not because China is invincible, far from it. This is because the United States throws all the assets it needs if it is a question of maintaining its status in the world against a power as enormous, capable and determined as China.

The commercial wars are good and easy to win, Trump posted in 2018. As a general proposal, this is false: commercial wars hurt both sides. An agreement could be concluded which makes both sides better than before. More likely, any agreement will make one side better than before and the other worse. This last agreement is probably what Trump hopes that the United States will win: the United States will win; China will lose.

Currently, the United States imposed a tariff of 145% on Chinese imports, while China imposes a rate of 125% in the United States. China has also limited rare land exports to the United States. These are very high obstacles, in fact prohibitive, to trade. It looks like a Mexican dead end, which cannot win, between the two superpowers.

One is given to understand that the American plan (if there is one) is to persuade business partners to impose strong barriers on imports from China in exchange for a favorable trade agreement (and perhaps in other areas, such as security) with the United States. Is this result plausible? No.

Content could not be loaded. Check your Internet or browser connection settings.

One of the reasons is that China also has powerful cards. Many important powers are already doing more business with China than with the United States: it is in particular Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea. Yes, the United States is a larger export market than China for many important countries, partly because of the trade deficits that Trump complains. But China is also an important market for many. In addition, China is an essential source of imports, many of which cannot be easily replaced. Imports are, after all, the goal of trade.

Above all, the United States has become unreliable. A transactional United States is still looking for a better deal. No healthy country should bet its future on such a partner, especially against China. Trumps Treatment of Canada was the decisive moment. The Canadians responded by re -elevating the Liberals. Will Trump draw from it? Can a leopard change its places? That's who he is. He is also a man that American voters have elected twice. In addition, the break with China would be risky: China will not forget and it is unlikely to forgive.

In particular, China thinks that its people can have economic pain better than Americans. In addition, for this, trade war is mainly a demand shock, while for the United States, it is mainly a shock from the supply. It is easier to replace the lost demand than the missing supply.

Content could not be loaded. Check your Internet or browser connection settings.

In short, the United States will not get the offers she seeks apparently and the victory over China she hopes. My hypothesis is that, as it becomes obvious to the White House, Trump will at least partially withdraw from his trade wars, declaring victory, while advancing in another direction.

However, this does not change reality that the United States is indeed in competition with China for global influence. Unfortunately, the United States that many want to do for this is not us.

In addition, the United States will not do well. Its population is a quarter of that of China. Its economy is about the same size, because it is so much more productive. Its influence, cultural, intellectual and political, is much greater than Chinal because its ideals and ideas are more attractive. The United States had been able to create powerful alliances with countries sharing the same ideas that strengthen this influence. In short, he inherited and was therefore blessed with huge assets.

Content could not be loaded. Check your Internet or browser connection settings.

Now consider what is happening under the Trump regime: try to transform the rule of law into an instrument of revenge; the dismantling of the American government; contempt for laws which are the foundation of the legitimate government; Attacks on scientific research and independence of major American universities; wars on reliable statistics; Hostility towards immigrants (and not only illegal), even if they were the foundations of American success in each generation; A pure and simple repudiation of medical sciences and climate sciences; A pure and simple rejection of the most fundamental ideas in the business economy; an equivalence or (much worse than that) the preference for Vladimir Putin, the tyrant of Russia, on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, head of democratic Ukraine; And to open the contempt for the range of alliances and cooperation institutions on which the World Order rests built by the United States. All this is in the hands of a political movement which adopted the insurrection of January 2021.

Yes, world economic order needed improvement. The case so that China moves to growth led by consumption is overwhelming. It is also clear that a lot of reform is necessary in the United States. However, what is happening now is not a reform, but the ruin of the foundations of American success, in the country and abroad. It will be difficult to reverse the damage. It will be impossible for people to forget who and what caused him.

An United States that tries to replace the rule of law and the constitution with corrupt capitalism will not surpass China. A purely transactional United States will not receive unreserved support from its allies. The world needs an United States that contributes and cooperates with China. We, alas, will not manage to do well.

[email protected]

Follow Martin Wolf with Myft and Onx

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/75f358e2-1802-4c7f-9b74-9c42af2bdeb4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos