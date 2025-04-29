If the UK investment vow is not fulfilled, the minister threatens the new pension law.





The ministers use powerful weapons tactics to press the pension fund to respect the proposed voluntary promise to invest more in the British assets claimed by industrial levels.

The contract to be signed next month will allow the pension fund to allocate 10 %of its assets to private funds by the end of 10 years and to assign half in the UK.

But the industry executives say the Treasury warns that the Pension Fund is mandatory for requirements if the pension fund does not achieve a new goal.

One pension officer said he pushed his arm back.

The pension reform is part of the broader series of city changes planned by Rachel Reeves. The superintendent set up a financial service strategy on July 15 in the city's set -piecesmansion house speech, said people with knowledge of the event.

Reeves wants to mobilize tens of billions of pension funds to increase the growth of fast -growing companies and increase investment, which will also increase profits for guardians.

The first steps expected on May 6 will agree with the voluntary goal of Mansion House Compact II to allocate more funds to the private market, including the UK.

But Reeves and Pension Secretary, Torsten Bell, are also reviewing a separate pension to explore whether they will introduce new legal authority through this summer pension system.

The Pension Fund suspects whether the ministers use the law to tell the investments to invest, and argue that they will cut their trust obligations to earn the best profits to save taxes.

But they believe that other measures, such as league tables or name designation and shame, can be used by pastors.

Former conservative minister Jeremy Hunt, who presided over the first mansion house in 2023 as a pension fund, expects to have an idea to mandate this bill as a last resort.

The next step is not a direct request, but a public threat that if domestic investments continue to be delayed, the duty will be followed in a few years. [behind] Hunt said by the International Benchmark.

His initial contract in 2023 agreed to invest more than 5 percent of his unsuccessful funds in the private market by 2030. Reeves made it clear that she wanted to set a more ambitious goal.

A pension fund executive opened a bug can legally mandatory, and added: How can we explain to a guardian who invests money in the assets that have been proven to provide lower profits?

Other industrial executives believe that there will be a Damocles' black approach to encourage greater efforts. The new goal is voluntary, but you can create a mechanism that can be mandatory in law.

The Treasury did not provide a review of the work, but the review of pension investments will consider whether the government can need further mediation so that the investment will help British growth.

