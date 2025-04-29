



American figure skating announced today that he had appointed the leader of the longtime sports industry Matt Farrell as managing director. Farrell brings nearly 30 years of experience to the organization, after spending the majority of his career in C-Suite posts in the Olympic movement.

Before joining ourselves, Farrell recently served as CEO of Bat Around, software and mixed reality virtual application designed for use in hitting cages, while directing its own sports marketing consulting company, Farrell Sports. In particular, Farrell has spent more than 13 years as director of marketing in the United States swimming where he managed all commercial operations, helping the organization reach the highest sponsor and the membership numbers in its history. In addition, Farrell has held management positions in marketing at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Warner Brothers Entertainment and Golf Channel / NBC Sports.

It is clear that Matt brings the expertise and the vision necessary to guide us with an figure skating through the 2026 Olympic Games and beyond, said Sam Auxier, who withdraws from acting CEO and will resume his role as president. Its leadership experienced within the American Olympic and Paralympic Movement, combined with its in -depth knowledge of the daring sport and strategic thinking industry will help accelerate sport and organization in a new era of growth and success. I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors Jackie Chang and Tina Lundgren for all their co -chair work The CEO's research committee that led us here.

Farrell will be responsible for creating strategies to improve programming and membership, generate partnership and philanthropic and groaning relationships in national and international sports communities.

I am incredibly honored to participate in this role at a time so exciting for American figure skating, said Farrell. With a historic world behind us and the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, there is a new feeling of momentum and possibility through sport. In the coming months, I can't wait to collaborate with our incredible athletes, our passionate fans and our dedicated partners to continue to develop the community that we all care about deeply.

In addition to its internal research committee, American skating has kept the consulting firm in matters of research and leadership, Elevate Talent, to direct the search for substantial position.

We are proud to have established a partnership with an figure skating during this important leadership transition, said Jeff Yocom, main partner of Elevate Talent. Thanks to a complete and highly competitive process, we were happy to help identify the best candidate to lead the organization in their next chapter. We are convinced that the leadership Matts will position us to skate for continuous success on and out of the ice.

Farrell and his wife, 1984 Olympic silver medalist in gymnastics Michelle Dusserre Farrell, resident in Colorado Springs and they have two adult girls, Abby and Zoe. He will officially assume his role on May 19 and will be based at the headquarters of organizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usfigureskating.org/news/press-release/us-figure-skating-names-matt-farrell-ceo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos