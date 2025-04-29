



Washington today, the American department of Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designates six entities and six people based in Iran and in the People's Republic of China (PRC) for their role in a network providing ingredients of prompt ballistic missile in name Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This network facilitated the purchase of sodium perchlorate and sebacate of DIOCTYL from RPC to Iran. The sodium perchlorate is used to produce ammonium perchlorate, which is controlled by the missile technology control regime (MTCR), a multilateral political understanding among states that seek to limit the proliferation of missiles and missile technology. Ammonium perchlorate and dioctyle sebacate are chemicals that can be used in solid propellant rocket engines, which are commonly used for ballistic missiles.

The aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capacities endangers the security of the United States and our partners, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It also destabilizes the Middle East and violates the global agreements intended to prevent the proliferation of these technologies. To reach peace by force, the Treasury will continue to take all the measures available to deprive access to the Irans to the resources necessary to advance its missile program.

Today's measures are taken under the executive decree (EO) 13382, which targets the proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (ADM) and their means of delivery. This action is also taken to continue the presidential memorandum 2 of national security, which orders the US government to reduce the Irans' ballistic missile program, including working with key allies on the potential snapback of the United Nations sanctions and to disrupt the IRGC. The United States has appointed IRGC in accordance with the OE 13382 in October 2007.

Saman Tejarat Barman Trading Company, Mohammad Asgari and Shenzhen Amor Logistics Co Ltd

The Saman Tejarat Barman Trading Company (STB), based in Iran, bought a sodium perchlorate for the use by the IRGC, and the STB partner, based in Iran, Mohammad Asgari (ASGARI), coordinated the expedition of this sodium perchlorate from the IRG to Iran with the PRC Shenzhen Logistics LTD (Shenzhen Amor). Shenzhen Amor has also coordinated the STB shipment with companies such as the E-Sail Shipping Company Limited (e-Sail Shipping) navigation company designed by the United States (E-Sail Shipping). The American Department of State appointed online shipping in accordance with the OE 13382 in December 2019, and the designation entered into force in June 2020.

STB, ASGARI and Shenzhen Amor are designated in accordance with the OE 13382 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other for or goods or services in support of the IRGC.

Saman Tejarat Barman Trading Company Network

Abed Zargar Bab Aldashti (Abed Zargar), Hamed Zargar Bab Aldashti (Hamed Zargar) and Zahra Zargar Bab Aldashti (Zahra Zargar) based in key roles from the direction of Iran in Stb. Abed Zargar is the director general, Hamed Zargar is the chairman of the board of directors, and Zahra Zargar is vice-president of the board of directors.

Abed Zargar, Hamed Zargar and Zahra Zargar are designated in accordance with the EO 13382 to act or claim to act for or in the name of STB directly or indirectly.

Forough Modarres Fathi (Forough Modarres), based in Iran, was vice-president and member of the STB board of directors. Abbas for Kazemi (for Kazemi), also based in Iran, is the main Inspector of STB.

Forough Modarres and for Kazemi are designated in accordance with the OE 13382 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other for or services or services in support of STB.

Dongying Weiaien Chemical Co Ltd (Dongying) provided dioctyl sebacate in Stb.

Dongying is designated in accordance with the OE 13382 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other for or services or services to the support of STB.

Shenzhen Amor Logistics Co Ltds Network

The general CHUANXING CHUANXING CHUANXING INSTRUCTIONS IN PRC (YANLING CHUANXING CHUIMENT FACTOR) has shipped products, including sodium chlorate, which is used to produce sodium perchlorate and ammonium perchlorate, on behalf of Shenzhen Amor.

Yanling's chemical chuanxing chemical is designated in accordance with the OE 13382 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other for or services or services in support of Shenzhen Amor.

China Chlorate Tech CO Limited, based in PRC (CCT), transferred funds to the chemical chemical Yanling and describes a chemical chemical of Yanling Chuanxing as its factory.

The CCT is designated in accordance with the OE 13382 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other for or goods or services in support of the chemical chuanxing factory.

The Yanling Lingfeng Chlorate CO LTD (Yanling Lingfeng Chlorate) received staff funds and staff sharing with CCT and a Yanling Chuanxing Chemical.

Yanling Lingfeng Chlorate is appointed in accordance with the OE 13382 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other for or services or services in support of CCT.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interests in the ownership of the designated persons described above which are in the United States or in possession or control of American people are / are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt, American sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by American or inside (or transit) the United States which involves any good or interest in the ownership of designated or otherwise blocked persons. Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities with designated or otherwise blocked people.

Exports, re -exports or transfers of articles subject to American export controls involving people included on the list of ITBs in accordance with the OE 13382 may be subject to additional restrictions administered by the Ministry of Commerce, the Office of Industry and Security. See 15 CFR section 744.8 for more information.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to the list of NTCs, but also from its desire to withdraw people from the list of NTCs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to the OFCACs posed the question 897 frequently asked here and to submit a request for referral, click here.

Click here for more information on individuals and entities designated today.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0116 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos