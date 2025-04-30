



Jay Clayton, American lawyer for the South District in New York; Naomi Gruchacz, the special agent in charge of the New York Regional Office of the American Department of Health and Social Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG); Christopher M. Silvestro, the acting special agent in charge of the Northeast Field Office of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), the branch of the lawsuits of the office of the Ministry of Defense of the Inspector General (Dod-Oig); And Christopher G. Raia, deputy director in charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced today that the United States had settled a trial for civil fraud against Gilead Sciences, Inc (Gilead), a large pharmaceutical manufacturer, which, among other things, develops, manufactures and sells drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases, sessions. The regulations solve that Gilead has offered and paid bribes in the form of honor payments, meals and travel costs for health professionals who have spoken or assisted the Gilead speaker events to encourage them to prescribe a Stabil, Genvoya, Complexra, Odefsey, Descovy and Biktarvy) VIH Gilead and paid by federal health programs in violation of the law on false complaints.

Under the regulations, which was approved yesterday by the American district judge Paul A. Engelmayer, Gilead agreed to pay a total sum of $ 202 million, of which $ 176,927,889.28 will be paid in the United States and the rest will be paid to various states. As part of the regulation, Gilead also made large factual admissions concerning his conduct.

American lawyer Jay Clayton said: For years, Gilead has illegally sought to increase sales of HIV drugs, using his speaker programs to channel the bribes to doctors. As claims, Gilead spent tens of millions of dollars on these programs, including more than $ 20 million in speaking costs and millions of others in exorbitant meals, alcohol and travel, all in order to encourage doctors to prescribe drugs against HIV Gileads and increase sales. With these regulations, Gilead took responsibility for his conduct and agreed to pay an important financial penalty. The message is clear, companies that illegally drain dollars from taxpayers of federal health care programs will be held responsible.

The HHS-OIG special agent in charge of Naomi Gruchacz said: This impactful regulation is the result of collaborative work by law enforcement partners, revealing an illegal gileads practice to provide bribes to doctors under the cover of its HIV educational speakers programs. The violations of the anti-kickback status, which, in this case, involved costly HIV drugs, can inappropriately influence the decision-making of doctors and divert the sums of federal health programs funded by taxpayers.

Special acting agent of the DCIS in charge of Christopher Mr. Silvestro: This regulation is the result of the partnership between the police and the Ministry of Justice to investigate aggressively and hold responsible companies and their employees who appreciate the greed of health care. Protecting Tricare, the health system for the military and their families, and investigating the bribes' regimes are priorities for the DCIS.

The deputy director of the FBI in charge Christopher G. Raia said: This regulation guarantees that Gilead is held responsible for their illicit use of advantages and bribes to encourage doctors to prescribe business medicine. These types of regimes are not without victim-illegal bribes directly affect health care programs funded by taxpayers. The FBI will continue to investigate and prevent health care companies that will try to benefit from misleading and illegal practices.

As alleged in the complaint filed before the Federal Court of Manhattan:

HIV Gilead drugs are antiretroviral drugs (that is, drugs that act against retroviruses such as HIV) used for the treatment of HIV. These drugs are very expected to be fully paid much more than a thousand dollars for a one -month supply month, and much more for many other HIV Gilead drugs.

As part of its marketing efforts and to increase sales, Gilead organized events known as HIV speaker programs during which a health care provider involved in the treatment of HIV was engaged to present a bridge bridge (prepared by Gilead) and facilitate discussion on one of the drugs or a subject concerning HIV) health involved in the treatment of HIV (participants). HIV Gileads speakers have often taken place in the evening in restaurants (HIV dinner programs).

From January 2011 to November 2017 (the relevant period), Gilead led HIV speaker programs to promote and increase sales of HIV Gilead. HIV speakers programs were supposed to be educational in nature and the cost of meals provided was supposed to be modest. But in practice, during the relevant period, the HIV Gileads speaker programs provided bribes to health care providers by: organize HIV dinner programs in high-end restaurants that were fully inappropriate for educational events; Allowing participants to attend dinner programs on HIV on the same subject again and again and, thus, to obtain free sumptuous meals for events which have minimal educational value for them; And pay so that HIV speakers occur in desirable destinations at the request of HIV speakers. In addition, the Gileads compliance program did not prevent these inappropriate practices, even if Gilead knew that it had to comply with the AKS data and the own data should have put Gilead to note many of these abuses.

Many health care providers who received these inappropriate bribes then prescribed drugs against HIV Gilead. Consequently, federal health care programs have paid millions of dollars in reimbursements for marked prescriptions.

As part of the regulation, Gilead admitted and accepted the responsibility of certain behaviors alleged by the United States, including the following:

Gilead has paid many high volume prescribers of HIV tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees to prepare and present as HIV speakers. For example, a speaker HIV, who received more than $ 300,000 in total honorary payments, wrote prescriptions for drugs against HIV Gilead which led to more than $ 6 million in Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare payments. This was sometimes in response to a request for HIV speakers to be reserved for a program of HIV speakers in this city. Gileads representatives in the HIV therapeutic area (commercial representatives) organized HIV speaker programs in high -end restaurants across the country. For example, a significant percentage of HIV speakers programs organized in New York took place in expensive restaurants, such as James Beard House, Del Posto, Asian, Palma, Vaucluse, Ilili and Limani. In particular, Gilead organized 157 HIV speakers programs at Maison James Beard, making it one of the most used places for HIV speaker programs. A dinner at home James Beard usually included around six lessons with pairs of alcoholic beverages. Sales representatives have repeatedly invited many doctors and other health care providers to attend the same HIV program over and over. Many have repeatedly attended HIV speaker programs covering exactly the same subject, often in a short period of time. Out of 250 HIV Gilead drug prescribers attended HIV dinner programs on the same subject three times or more within six months. And more than 80 of them attended five dinner programs in HIV or more on the same subject within six months. In many cases, they attended a HIV dinner program less than two weeks after talking about the same subject. During the relevant period, GileAds' policies and procedures did not prevent sales representatives and regional administrators from its HIV therapeutic zone from poorly providing fees, meals and travel costs for health care producers who have spot or assisted HIV speaker programs to encourage them to prescribe the Pion of Pion.

As part of the trial and regulation, the government joined a private trial as a denunciator who had been filed under Seal in accordance with the law on false complaints.

* * *

Mr. Clayton thanked the New York Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their vast collaboration in the investigation and the resolution of this case, and also praised the exceptional investigation of the FBI, the HHS-OIG and the DCIS.

The case is processed by the civilian fraud unit of the offices. Deputy lawyers for the United States Jacob M. Bergman, Allison M. Rovner, Rebecca S. Tinio and Lucas Issacharoff are in charge of the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/us-attorney-announces-202-million-settlement-gilead-sciences-using-speaker-programs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

