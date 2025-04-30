JetBlue to join an American airline in the coming weeks, said the president





JetBlue Airways classified not. 1 in customer satisfaction for better first and in business class.

Aaronp / Bauer-Griffin | Images GC | Getty images

JetBlue Airways is preparing to announce a partnership with another American airline with a larger network in the coming weeks, the president of the carrier said on Tuesday. One possibility: United Airlines.

Jetblue leaders have repeatedly said that they needed a partnership to better compete with large airlines like Delta Air Lines and United.

The scheduled JetBlue Airlines JetBlue Acquisition was blocked by the Ministry of Justice last year, while its partnership in the Northeast with American Airlines was untangled after the carriers lost an antitrust trial in 2023.

The New York airline was in talks with several carriers this year of a partnership. Jetblue president Marty St. George said on Tuesday during a call for results that the company planned to make an announcement this quarter. He stressed that the largest network of the partner would allow customers to win and burn loyalty points on JetBlue.

“If you are a client in the northeast and you like JetBlue for Leisure, but twice a year, you have to go to Omaha or Boisse, these are places that you cannot win Blue points at the moment when this partnership goes ahead, you can do it,” said St. George.

United Airlines could possibly take a foothold (again) in the JetBlue Origin Center of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York through the partnership.

“We are not engaging in the speculation of the industry,” said a spokesperson for United Airlines. JetBlue refused to comment more on the next partnership.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said the carrier did not intend to associate with JetBlue and focuses on his recent merger with Hawaiian Airlines. A Delta Air Lines spokesperson said there was no announcement waiting for the carrier about a partnership with another airline.

Southwest Airlines refused to comment.

“No matter who is the partner, this opportunity has been debated for some time, and he will be before the Directorate's court to prove the value proposal,” said the analyst of the Research Airline airline, Conor Cunningham on Tuesday.

American had been in talks to relaunch a different version of his partnership with JetBlue, but those who failed and American said on Monday that he had continued Jetblue.

“In the end, we were unable to agree on a construction that preserved the advantages of the partnership that we have considered, was logical in terms of operational or financially,” the Vice-President of American Airlines, Steve Johnson, said in a letter to the employees on Monday.

